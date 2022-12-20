GORHAM – Frederick “Fred” F. Dickinson Sr., 75, passed away from a brief illness on Dec. 17, 2022.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday Dec. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Rd. (Route 22) in Buxton. A graveside service will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress St., Portland.

A celebration of Fred’s life will be held in the Summer of 2023.

The full obituary and online condolence are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous