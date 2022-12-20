BOWDOIN – Irene Faye Davis, 88, died at her home Friday Dec. 16, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Nov. 23, 1934 in Bowdoin, the daughter of Harold J.W. and Susie (Wright) Small. She was salutatorian of Litchfield Academy, class of ’51 which was the largest class to ever graduate from the school. There were 13 students in the class. She married Robie C. Davis and had seven children to whom she adored and dedicated her life to raising. Despite having so many children, Faye provided a warm home for anyone who needed one. Many children – relatives, friends, and others – considered the Davis house their second home. Even when times were tough Faye never turned anyone away- she would just add another cup of water to the soup.

Throughout her life Faye was always a hard worker and worked many jobs to support her family. She was first employed as a bookkeeper for Ouellette Motors in Brunswick. While her children were small she provided day care for many children in town. Later she worked at the Worumbo Mill in Lisbon Falls retiring later from L.L.Bean in Freeport where she worked well into her late 70s and could outwork the younger people. Her coworkers would say that Faye could brighten the darkest of conditions with her quick wit and humor.

Faye never really “retired.” Into her 80s she planted a big garden, stacked her own wood, canned tomatoes, pickles, jams, and dilly beans. For many years she and her sister, Alberta, also managed pickers and commercial orders of blueberries and raspberries for a local fruit farm in Bowdoin. Faye also enjoyed Bingo, going to the casinos and always supported the Red Sox even if they were losing.

Faye was a past member of the Bowdoin Center Baptist Church and into her 80s she continued helping in her community. She was always a willing volunteer at community suppers and baked many whoopie pies, beans, and pies for bake sales, fundraisers and those who were sick or had a death in the family.

First and foremost she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her children, grandchildren, and all others who came to her in need of a nurturing hand.

She was predeceased by a brother, Joel Small, three sisters, Helen Buttrick, Laura Owens, and Mary Young; a great-grandson, Harley Davis; two sons-in-law, Harold Sargent and John Cormier.

She is survived by her seven children, Laurice Cormier, Brenda Card and husband Gary, Mary Arndt, Robie Davis III and wife Annette, James Davis and wife Jane, Thomas Davis and partner Lisa Ruby, Joel Davis and wife Wendi; a brother, Harold Small and wife Ethel, three sisters, Evelyn Tremblay, Alberta Greenleaf, Patricia Elwell and husband Ranleigh; a former daughter-in-law, Susan Gagne; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends and family are invited to visit 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23 at the West Bowdoin Baptist Church, Bowdoin. A spring interment will be scheduled in West Bowdoin Cemetery.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to the

Bowdoin Fire & Rescue,

10 Cornish Drive,

Bowdoin, ME 04287