Portland educators defended Portland Public Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana on Tuesday night in the wake of his resignation announcement, citing his legacy of prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion, and urging the district to continue with those priorities.

“Superintendent Botana has demonstrated to be a courageous, bold, just and strong leader for our district,” said Betsy Paz-Gyimesi, a Spanish-speaking family and community engagement specialist for the district.

“He has given a voice to communities that have always been marginalized and has had the courage to take on the systemic racism that is so firmly rooted in our educational system. I am deeply disappointed in this board for having succumbed to the public pressure and making the superintendent the scapegoat,” she said.

Botana will resign from the district by Jan. 31, around six months earlier than previously scheduled. Botana offered his resignation to school board Chair Sarah Lentz last Wednesday and the board accepted his resignation Friday.

Botana originally planned to leave his post in June but tendered his resignation amid the ongoing payroll crisis that over the past few months has resulted in hundreds of district employees not being paid accurately or on time and has left some facing debt, interest and fees.

“I think it is in the district’s best interest that I step aside and allow new leadership to bring closure to these matters,” said Botana in his email to Lentz.

Many who spoke on Tuesday night encouraged the district to continue to focus on equity beyond Botana’s departure.

“I believe in the Portland Promise and the goals (Botana) set to root out inequities in the system,” Maureen Clancy, a language access coordinator with the district, said of the district’s strategic plan.

“His legacy will be a more equitable school system,” she said, adding that she intends to honor him by remaining steadfast in those goals.

Following the public comment period, Lentz responded that the board can and is dedicated to continuing Botana’s commitment to equity.

“I recognize that people are feeling sadness and loss,” Lentz said. “I’m hopeful to get to a place as a community where we can both uphold his work and understand that it was time for him to move on.”

She said the board has been, and will continue to, conduct listening tours across the district and larger community regarding Botana’s resignation along with other district issues. She also said that the board is working on identifying an interim superintendent.

This story will be updated.

