Candidates, state party committees and outside group raised and spent more than $28.5 million on the 2022 governor’s race, making it the most race for the Blaine House in state history.

That level of spending surpassed the record levels of spending predicted by national observers. AdImpact, the Alexandra, a Virginia-based group that tracks and projects political spending, projected that $27 million would be spent on the three-way race for governor, which featured two well-known figures and an unknown independent.

Just over $8.3 million was spent by the three candidates — Democratic incumbent Janet Mills, former two term Republican Gov. Paul LePage and political unknown Sam Hunkler — according to final campaign finance reports filed Tuesday.

An additional $20.2 million was spent by outside groups, including state parties and political action committees. Much of that outside spending paid for negative television, radio or digital ads either reminding voters of LePage’s previous controversial comments and policies, or accusing Mills of causing inflation and interfering with parental rights in public schools with regards to race and gender identity.

Outside groups cannot coordinate with candidates, but their money helped amplify the campaign messaging for both campaigns. LePage and Republicans sought to focus attention on historic levels of inflation and what they called “a woke” public education system, while Mills and Democrats focused attention on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wage, which guaranteed a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion for the last 50 years.

Mills held onto a strong fundraising advantage from the start, raising more than twice as much as LePage throughout the campaign. She cruised to a 13 percentage point victory over the former governor, winning 55% of the vote, compared to LePage’s 42.2%.

Her fundraising advantage grew during the final stretch, with Mills collecting three-and-a-half times more than LePage in the closing weeks of the campaign, according to campaign finance reports filed Tuesday.

In the most recent reporting period, covering Oct. 26 through Dec. 13, Mills collected $258,000, compared to LePage’s $91,516. That helped Mills fend off a last-minute spending blitz by LePage, who spent $931,634 — roughly 36% of his total — in the closing days, while Mills spent $538,000.

In the end, Mills raised nearly $5.8 million in her reelection bid, which was more than double the $2.6 million raised by LePage.

Mills finished the campaign with more than $35,700 in the bank, with remaining debts totaling about $5,000 in rental fees for Aura, the Portland nightclub where her election night party was held. LePage, meanwhile, finished with $30,525 and no debts.

Political newcomer Sam Hunkler, a semi-retired physician from Beals, earned less than 2% of the vote in his longshot, nontraditional independent bid, where set a $5,000 budget and didn’t accept donations. He raised and spent $4,237.

Total spending in the 2022 race exceeded previous gubernatorial races, including the 2014 race in which LePage bested Democrat Mike Michaud and independent Eliot Cutler. About $18.7 million was spent in that 2014 race with three well-known political candidates. That’s equivalent to $23.6 million after accounting for inflation and was the record for spending until this year’s race.

However, neither the 2014 nor 2022 races for governor come close to the $92 million spent on the 2020 U.S. Senate race between Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democrat Sarah Gideon.

