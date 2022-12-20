South Portland went on a late run to pull away and beat Falmouth, 52-39, in a boys’ basketball game Wednesday night in Falmouth.

The Red Riots (4-0) closed the game on a 16-4 run. Jaelen Jackson had a three-point play, followed by a 3-pointer by Jayden Kim to give South Portland some breathing room.

Judd Amstrong scored seven points in the first quarter as Falmouth (2-1) went up by as many as nine before taking a 16-11 lead into the second quarter.

South Portland then scored 13 straight points and led 24-21 at the half. Gabe Galarraga had 18 points in the first half for the Red Riots.

Armstrong drained a couple 3-pointers early in the second half as the Navigators retook the lead with an 11-0 run, but the Red Riots scored the final six to make it 30-30 after three quarters.

THORNTON ACADEMY 65, BONNY EAGLE 55: Braden Camire hit his three 3-pointers in the third quarter to help Thornton Academy (3-0) pull away from the Scots (2-2) in Saco.

The Trojans led 28-24 at halftime before Camire’s shooting ignited a 17-10 run that made it 45-34 entering the final period.

Will Davies scored 21 points and Aleesio Marcus added 13 for Thornton.

Hayden Campbell had 18 points, Terrell Edwards 13 and Elliot Bouchard 12 for Bonny Eagle.

Galarraga finished with 24 points, while Jackson added 13 for South Portland. Armstrong had 20 points for Falmouth.

OXFORD HILLS 80, DEERING 50: Teigan Pelletier scored a game-high 21 points as the Vikings (3-0) pulled away from the Rams (0-3) in Paris.

Deering led 18-13 after one quarter, with Evan Legassey scoring 10 of his 21 points in the period. Oxford Hills then outscored the Rams 19-6 in the second quarter to take a 32-24 lead into halftime.

Cole Pulkkinen and Holden Shaw each added 18 points for Oxford Hills.

YORK 53, BIDDEFORD 45: Derek Parsons scored 18 points and Lukas Bouchard added 16 as the Wildcats (1-2) rolled past the Tigers (1-3) in Biddeford.

Kevin Burke chipped in with 12 points for York.

Julius Silva scored 18 points for Biddeford.

MARSHWOOD 52, WELLS 37: Andrew Perry led all scorers with 18 points, powering the Hawks (3-0) past the Warriors (1-3) in Wells.

Jason Singer added 12 points for Marshwood and Liam Tiernan had nine.

Jeremy Therrien had 10 points for Wells and Keith Ramsey added nine on three 3-pointers.

GORHAM 66, GREELY 59: Griffin Gammon scored 10 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter to the Rams (4-0) beat the Rangers (1-2) in Gorham.

Quinn Dillon and Ashton Leclerc each scored 17 points for Gorham. Gabe Michaud and Caden Smith both added eight. Gammon also had 10 rebounds.

Tyler Pettengill drained six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 22 points for Greely. Hayden MacArthur chipped in with 14 points.

SACOPEE VALLEY 64, BUCKFIELD 56: Tyler Easterbrooks had 15 points and the Hawks (1-3) beat the Bucks (0-4) in Hiram.

Ayden Jefferson had 26 points for Buckfield.

LEAVITT 58, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 57: Sawyer Hathaway had 28 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals as the Hornets (1-3) edged the Raiders (1-2) in double-overtime in Fryeburg.

Aiden Turcotte chipped in with nine points. Gunnar Saunders scored 24 points for Fryeburg Academy.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 71, BOOTHBAY 54: Landen Johnson scored 25 points, including 12 of 13 from the foul line, to propel the Seagulls (4-0) over Boothbay Region (1-2) at Old Orchard Beach.

Ricky Delisle added 15 points for Old Orchard, which led 21-6 after the first quarter and 39-20 at halftime.

Gryffin Kristen scored 21 points, including six 3-pointers, and Finn Harkins added 16 for Boothbay.

KENNEBUNK 67, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 63: Jacob Thompson scored 21 points and George Lazos had 19 as the Rams (2-1) edged the Patriots (1-2) in Kennebunk.

Noah Hebert led Gray-New Gloucester with 18 points. Nate Hebert added 15.

MARANACOOK 75, POLAND 70: Brayden St. Pierre scored 19 points to lead the Black Bears (2-1) to a win over the Knights (2-2) in Readfield.

Keagan McClure scored 14 points, while Nick Wilson added 12 points for Maranacook.

Nicholas Aube led Poland with 33 points. Hayden Christner added 15 points.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 71, CAMDEN HILLS 58: Sophomore Gabe Lash scored a career-high 26 points to lead the Panthers (2-1) over the Windjammers (0-3) at Rockport.

Nolan Ames led Camden Hills with 16 points.

BOYS’ HOCKEY

KENNEBUNK/WELLS 4, GREELY 1: Alex Robinson stopped 40 shots and Chase Trudeau scored twice as Kennebunk/Wells (2-2) rallied past Greely (0-3) in Biddeford.

Frank McDougald scored in the first period to give Greely a 1-0 lead. Kennebunk/Wells took the lead on second-period goals by Finn Murphy and Parker Smith.

