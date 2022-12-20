Anna Turgeon scored from underneath with 12 seconds lift, capping a comeback that lifted Falmouth to a 44-43 win over South Portland Tuesday night in a girls’ basketball game at South Portland.

Emily Abbott scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Navigators (3-1), who trailed 36-28 through three quarters before a 16-7 edge in the fourth quarter.

Anna Brown scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and Ava Bryant added 10 for South Portland.

THORNTON ACADEMY 61, BONNY EAGLE 40: Thornton Academy (3-0) hit six 3-pointers in the first half in beating Bonny Eagle(2-2) at Standish.

Kylie Lamson hit three 3-pointers for the Golden Trojans, who led 39-18 at halftime and finished with eight 3-pointers. Addisen Sulikowski led Thornton with 17 points and Hannah Cook added 14.

Ember Hastings scored 14 points and Kaitlyn Bartash had 12 for the Scots.

SANFORD 60, NOBLE 24: Riley Hebler scored 12 points, including three 3-pointers, and the Spartans (2-2) took early control to defeat Noble (0-3) at Sanford.

Sadie Sevigny and Julissa McBarron added 10 points each for Sanford, which led 18-2 after the first quarter and 34-12 at halftime.

Paige Santiago led Noble with nine points.

OXFORD HILLS 58, DEERING 26: Sierra Carson had 22 points and seven assists and Ella Pelletier had 20 and 18 rebounds as the Vikings (4-0) cruised past the Rams (0-3) at Portland.

Molly Corbett knocked down a pair of 3s for six points for Oxford Hills.

Natalie Santiago led Deering with 12 points and Nyabhana Lia had 10.

WESTBROOK 42, CAPE ELIZABETH 31: Lyla Dunphe scored 15 points and Taylar Hodge added 12 to lift the Blue Blazes (2-2) over the Capers (1-2) in Westbrook.

Olivia Manning led Cape with 13 points.

WINDHAM 62, LEWISTON 34: Neve Ledbetter scored 13 points to lead the Eagles (2-2) over the Blue Devils (0-4) in Windham.

Kylie Garrison had 12 points and Abbey Thornton finished with 11 for Windham.

Koral Morin scored 13 to lead Lewiston. Natalie Beaudoin had 11 points.

YORK 58, BIDDEFORD 36: McKayla Kortes led the Wildcats (1-2) with 16 points and Ava Brent had 12 in beating the Tigers (0-4) in York.

Nya Avery chipped in nine points for York.

WELLS 48, MARSHWOOD 39: Maren Maxon paced the Warriors (4-0) with 17 points as they defeated the Hawks (2-2) at South Berwick.

Hailey Marshall added nine points on three 3-pointers for Wells.

Sarah Theriault led Marshwood with 13 points and Shelby Anderson had 12.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 65, TRAIP ACADEMY 40: Angel Huntsman finished with 22 points and six steals, and the Panthers (3-0) pulled away in the second half to defeat Traip Academy (2-2) at Yarmouth.

Graca Bila added 13 points and Madilyn Onorato hauled down a team-high eight rebounds for NYA, which used a 16-5 run in the third quarter to extend a 29-23 halftime lead to 45-28.

Hannah Thorsen scored 14 points, Emme Hale added 12 and Emerson Bouffard had 10 for Traip.

CHEVERUS 61, PORTLAND 24: Maddie Fitzpatrick had 16 points, six rebounds and eight assists, and Emma Lizotte added 14 points, six rebounds and three steals as the Stags (3-1) cruised past the visiting Bulldogs (1-2) at Portland.

LAKE REGION 66, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 36: Melissa Mayo scored 14 of 24 points in the third quarter to lead the Lakers (2-1) past the Falcons (2-2) at Naples.

Margo Tremblay added 15 points. Brooke Brown scored 13 points for Mountain Valley.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 55, WINSLOW 25: Mariam DeLisle scored 17 points and Reegan Dunican had 14 as the Eagles (1-2) raced to a 23-1 first-quarter lead and cruised past the Raiders (0-3) at Winslow.

Bethanny Blakley scored 11 points for Winslow.

