Anna Turgeon scored from underneath with 12 seconds lift, capping a comeback that lifted Falmouth to a 44-43 win over South Portland Tuesday night in a girls’ basketball game at South Portland.
Emily Abbott scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead the Navigators (3-1), who trailed 36-28 through three quarters before a 16-7 edge in the fourth quarter.
Anna Brown scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and Ava Bryant added 10 for South Portland.
THORNTON ACADEMY 61, BONNY EAGLE 40: Thornton Academy (3-0) hit six 3-pointers in the first half in beating Bonny Eagle(2-2) at Standish.
Kylie Lamson hit three 3-pointers for the Golden Trojans, who led 39-18 at halftime and finished with eight 3-pointers. Addisen Sulikowski led Thornton with 17 points and Hannah Cook added 14.
Ember Hastings scored 14 points and Kaitlyn Bartash had 12 for the Scots.
SANFORD 60, NOBLE 24: Riley Hebler scored 12 points, including three 3-pointers, and the Spartans (2-2) took early control to defeat Noble (0-3) at Sanford.
Sadie Sevigny and Julissa McBarron added 10 points each for Sanford, which led 18-2 after the first quarter and 34-12 at halftime.
Paige Santiago led Noble with nine points.
OXFORD HILLS 58, DEERING 26: Sierra Carson had 22 points and seven assists and Ella Pelletier had 20 and 18 rebounds as the Vikings (4-0) cruised past the Rams (0-3) at Portland.
Molly Corbett knocked down a pair of 3s for six points for Oxford Hills.
Natalie Santiago led Deering with 12 points and Nyabhana Lia had 10.
WESTBROOK 42, CAPE ELIZABETH 31: Lyla Dunphe scored 15 points and Taylar Hodge added 12 to lift the Blue Blazes (2-2) over the Capers (1-2) in Westbrook.
Olivia Manning led Cape with 13 points.
WINDHAM 62, LEWISTON 34: Neve Ledbetter scored 13 points to lead the Eagles (2-2) over the Blue Devils (0-4) in Windham.
Kylie Garrison had 12 points and Abbey Thornton finished with 11 for Windham.
Koral Morin scored 13 to lead Lewiston. Natalie Beaudoin had 11 points.
YORK 58, BIDDEFORD 36: McKayla Kortes led the Wildcats (1-2) with 16 points and Ava Brent had 12 in beating the Tigers (0-4) in York.
Nya Avery chipped in nine points for York.
WELLS 48, MARSHWOOD 39: Maren Maxon paced the Warriors (4-0) with 17 points as they defeated the Hawks (2-2) at South Berwick.
Hailey Marshall added nine points on three 3-pointers for Wells.
Sarah Theriault led Marshwood with 13 points and Shelby Anderson had 12.
NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 65, TRAIP ACADEMY 40: Angel Huntsman finished with 22 points and six steals, and the Panthers (3-0) pulled away in the second half to defeat Traip Academy (2-2) at Yarmouth.
Graca Bila added 13 points and Madilyn Onorato hauled down a team-high eight rebounds for NYA, which used a 16-5 run in the third quarter to extend a 29-23 halftime lead to 45-28.
Hannah Thorsen scored 14 points, Emme Hale added 12 and Emerson Bouffard had 10 for Traip.
CHEVERUS 61, PORTLAND 24: Maddie Fitzpatrick had 16 points, six rebounds and eight assists, and Emma Lizotte added 14 points, six rebounds and three steals as the Stags (3-1) cruised past the visiting Bulldogs (1-2) at Portland.
LAKE REGION 66, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 36: Melissa Mayo scored 14 of 24 points in the third quarter to lead the Lakers (2-1) past the Falcons (2-2) at Naples.
Margo Tremblay added 15 points. Brooke Brown scored 13 points for Mountain Valley.
LINCOLN ACADEMY 55, WINSLOW 25: Mariam DeLisle scored 17 points and Reegan Dunican had 14 as the Eagles (1-2) raced to a 23-1 first-quarter lead and cruised past the Raiders (0-3) at Winslow.
Bethanny Blakley scored 11 points for Winslow.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.