BRUNSWICK – They couldn’t have been more evenly matched last season. And if their latest matchup is any indication, not much has changed between the Brunswick and Cheverus/Yarmouth boys’ hockey teams.

David Swift’s goal with less than three minutes left in regulation helped Cheverus/Yarmouth come away with a 3-3 tie against Brunswick at Bowdoin College in the teams’ first showdown since their five-overtime Class B playoff game last season.

Jacob Colaluca, Zach Stern-Hayes and AJ Wolverton had the goals for Brunswick (2-0-1), which won last year’s game 4-3 en route to the Class B state championship. Cheverus/Yarmouth, with goals from Swift, Colin Hines and Brian Connolly, improved to 0-2-1.

“There are a lot of really good, strong players on both sides,” said Cheverus/Yarmouth Coach Dave St. Pierre, whose team outshot Brunswick 30-25. “They’ve got a lot of experience and know how to play the game the right way. After the game, our boys wanted to keep playing. They felt like it was a playoff game again.”

The teams were eager to face off again after the epic result last season.

“It was for sure on my mind,” Swift said. “I had that game circled on the calendar since the schedule came out.”

Advertisement

Stern-Hayes scored the winner last season. Wednesday, he had another goal, plus an assist on Wolverton’s goal that gave the Dragons a 3-2 lead with 1:45 to go in the second.

“Obviously, it’s not what we wanted. We were up most of the game, so it’s a little disappointing,” Stern-Hayes said. “But I think I and everyone else on the team agree we worked hard. I don’t think it’s really anything to hang our heads about.”

Brunswick killed a Cheverus/Yarmouth power play earlier in the third but had to kill another penalty after Connolly drew a tripping call with 3:32 to play. Swift kept in a clearing attempt, then tried a shot that slid inside the left post with 2:46 left.

“I threw it on net, which is what I’m supposed to do,” Swift said. “That’s good on the screeners in front of the net, they did their job. It was a collective effort, for sure.”

After a scoreless first period, the Dragons took the lead on a dizzying sequence. Colaluca had a shot from the right side of the slot that slid in just 13 seconds into the second. Hines tied it 19 seconds later when he tipped in a shot from Ben Moll, but Brunswick went back in front six seconds later on Stern-Hayes’ shot from just inside the left wall.

Connolly tied the game at 2 just after a faceoff with 8:04 to go in the second, then Wolverton put Brunswick back in front when he tipped in Stern-Hayes’ pass from behind the net.

Advertisement

“It’s certainly something we can build on,” Brunswick Coach Mike Misner said. “They know us, we know them, and it’s good to play in a competitive game like that early on.”

Misner praised his team’s effort but was critical of its special teams. Brunswick went 0 for 3 on the power play and killed one of two penalties.

“There are opportunities we left on the table,” he said. “I’m sure they feel the same way.”

Luke Patterson made 27 saves for Brunswick. Neal McQuarrie stopped 22 for Cheverus/Yarmouth.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: