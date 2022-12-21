AUGUSTA — Lawmakers, advocates and citizens overflowed the 70 seats inside a State House hearing room Wednesday afternoon as a special committee of lawmakers considered whether to move forward with a $473 million emergency heating and energy relief bill that would include $450 checks to most taxpayers.

The proposal also would provide tens of millions of dollars in heating aid for low and middle income households and millions more for emergency housing and shelter. This winter’s heating and energy prices – as well as inflation generally – are expected to stretch or exceed household budgets and deplete existing home heating assistance programs.

In addition to those crowding into the hearing room, more people signed in to participate in the hearing remotely through a digital feed.

The hearing is aimed at breaking a stalemate that prevented passage of the bill last week. It needs the support of two-thirds of the Legislature to take effect immediately and help Mainers remain safely housed and warm this winter.

At least two counter proposals are expected to be offered to the temporary budget committee assembled specifically for the hearing. It’s unclear whether the committee will vote Wednesday whether to forward a recommendation to the full Legislature this afternoon, or whether an additional work session will be needed.

Written testimony submitted ahead of the hearing raises concerns about diverting $160 million in state funding from programs that provide mental health care, nursing home care, developmental services and services for people with brain injuries.

Advertisement

An administration official said diverting the money would not affect those programs because the money was a one-time state allocation to replace federal funding that was expected to expire but never did.

Sen. Marianne Moore, R-Calais, raised concerns in written testimony about the use of those funds and the use of $4 million from the Fund for a Healthy Maine. While saying she was neither for nor against the bill, she also relayed concerns from a constituent who questioned whether tenants living in apartments where the landlord pays the heat and utilities should qualify for any direct payments.

Nancy Cronin, executive director of the Maine Developmental Disabilities Council, urged the committee not to divert $35 million in state funding for the adult Developmental Disability Home and Community Based Waiver Services programs, which have been plagued with waiting lists and staffing shortages because of low wages.

Cronin said her group doesn’t oppose heating assistance, but would like the $35 million to be used to help Maine implement new rules for serving people with developmental disabilities.

“Maine was one of the last in the nation to begin implementing the Home and Community Based Settings rule,” Cronin said. “We are still late to the game on coming into compliance and ensuring that people with DD have what they need to live in the community. Perhaps that is where this $35 million should be going. MDDC is concerned that the appropriation committee will learn that more money is needed

to improve this system.”

Gov. Janet Mills negotiated with legislators to come up with a $473 million assistance package and hoped to pass the proposal on the same day that lawmakers were sworn into office on Dec. 7. It included a round of $450 checks for most taxpayers, as well as $40 million for the Low Income Heating Assistance Program, $10 million for heating assistance for middle income households and $21 million for emergency housing and shelter.

Advertisement

Previous Legislatures have passed emergency bills on the inauguration day, but nothing as large as what’s being considered by this group of lawmakers.

As an emergency bill, it requires two-thirds support of each legislative chamber to pass and take effect immediately. Democrats control both chambers, including 22 seats in the Senate, where they need 24 votes, and 82 seats in the House, where they need 101 votes.

The measure passed overwhelmingly in the House with a 125-16 vote, after Mills agreed to increase the income limits for the refund checks at the request of House Republicans. However, Senate Republicans blocked the measure, citing the desire to hold a public hearing first.

With permanent committee assignments unlikely until the New Year, the hearing is being held by a temporary budget-writing committee, whose 13 members include eight Democrats and five Republicans, including at least three House Republicans that supported the original bill.

At least two other proposals are expected to be offered. Republican Sen. Rick Bennett of Oxford and Democratic Sen. Nicole Grohoski have suggested significant changes to the refund checks, preferring a tiered approach that cap eligibility at 300% of the federal poverty level and provide $800 checks to the lowest income households.

Sen. Eric Brakey, R-Auburn, has proposed allowing residents to create a Maine Heating Account at local banks and credit unions for tax-free contributions and earnings for the purpose of paying for residential heating, electricity and weatherization.

Brakey said in a news release that the account would be similar to health and flex savings accounts. He acknowledged, however, that federal legislation would be needed for the heating savings accounts to qualify for pre-payroll deductions.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: