Portland-area author and storyteller John McDonald, a fixture on local talk radio for 25 years known for his dry humor and interviewing style, died Tuesday.

He was 78 and had been in poor health for more than a year.

Dean Lunt, editor-in-chief of Islandport Press in Yarmouth, which published three of McDonald’s books, called his death the “end of an era.”

“He was this sort of rare, multimedia threat. He had books, he was on the radio every weekend, he was doing live performances,” Lunt said. “He was as committed to living that life as anyone could be.

“I don’t know who will pick that up. He was definitely carrying the torch a long time.”

McDonald started his career as a radio DJ in Hancock County, where he developed his own brand of Down East humor. One night, two well-known Maine humorists, Marshall Dodge and Robert Bryan (known for their comedy album “Bert & I”), were performing at a local theater and asked McDonald to join them on stage.

Advertisement

That served as a spark.

He soon graduated to writing columns, often humorous, first for the Bangor Daily News and later for the Portland Press Herald and other publications.

Crash Barry, another Maine writer and humorist a generation younger than McDonald, said he always marveled as his creative output.

“He was an inspiration because he did columns, wrote books, did radio, all at the same time,” Barry said. “And his stage presence was very unique. People loved him.”

McDonald is likely best known for his weekly radio show on WGAN, a news and talk station, that ran on Saturdays and Sundays for 25 years. He would conduct interviews with local newsmakers and take calls from loyal listeners.

“I was on his radio show numerous times – you never knew where it was going to go,” Lunt said. “Sometimes he would ask a question and then answer it himself.”

Advertisement

McDonald was let go from WGAN in April 2020 and started to develop health problems shortly thereafter.

“He loved that job,” Lunt said. “He loved talking to callers. That was a huge part of his identity. And he was such a gregarious, outgoing guy that the pandemic was really hard on him.”

Last year, he had heart surgery and then suffered a bad fall. More recently, McDonald’s memory had started to go. Barry said he visited him this past summer with plans to turn the tables and interview him for a podcast.

“It was kind of a walk down memory lane for a guy whose memory was starting to go, but he still remembered a lot of his career,” Barry said. “I’m going to miss him.”

Phil Zachary, market president of Portland Radio Group, which owns WGAN, praised McDonald’s longevity and skills. Zachary was not with the company when McDonald was let go. In an email to the Press Herald last year, Zachary said there are three things that can be said of anyone who lasts in media as long as McDonald did – “they’re perpetually curious, they’re willing to embrace inevitable change and they’re riveting storytellers. John McDonald checks all those boxes.”

McDonald’s first book, a collection of columns and essays called “A Moose and a Lobster Walk into a Bar …” remains one of the biggest-selling Maine humor books ever.

“It’s the biggest selling book in our history,” Lunt said. “At his height, he was so popular, he would get booked on cruises as the entertainment.”

McDonald is survived by his wife, Ann, and his three grown children. Memorial arrangements had not been made as of Wednesday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: