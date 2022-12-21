Re: “Postal workers protest over delivery delays” (Dec. 19, Page A1):

The United States Postal Service should get real about its ongoing staffing shortages. Why not deliver to neighborhoods in Portland on alternate days? I’d be perfectly happy to get mail only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and other neighborhoods could get delivery on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Just set a schedule, tell us what it is and stick to it, so we know what to expect.

Susan Wall
Portland

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles