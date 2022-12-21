Re: “Postal workers protest over delivery delays” (Dec. 19, Page A1):
The United States Postal Service should get real about its ongoing staffing shortages. Why not deliver to neighborhoods in Portland on alternate days? I’d be perfectly happy to get mail only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and other neighborhoods could get delivery on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Just set a schedule, tell us what it is and stick to it, so we know what to expect.
Susan Wall
Portland
