Regarding the ongoing staffing and delivery problems at the United States Postal Service:

The service from our newspaper carrier has been excellent – on-time and consistent.

Perhaps the Portland Press Herald should take on U.S. mail delivery as well.

Richard Akers
Portland

filed under:
letter to the editor
