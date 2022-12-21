I keep hearing the word “unprecedented” in reference to the Jan. 6 Select Committee’s referral of former President Donald Trump for investigation and criminal charges by the Department of Justice. Some say it would be wrong to charge a former president. I say it is necessary!
Trump knew it was wrong to spread the lies about his election being “stolen.” He knew that he lost fairly and was told as much by those around him. Like a child, he didn’t want to accept being told “no.”
He went on to spread his election lies to the point of inspiring a mob to attack the Capitol in order to stop the final official proceeding that would oust him. That attack cost the lives of five people and injured nearly 150 police officers doing their jobs to protect our elected officials. Trump’s crowd wanted to execute Trump’s own vice president along with others. For hours, Trump did nothing to stop it as he watched the carnage on TV.
The word “unprecedented” means “never done or known before.” We should be thankful that it is unprecedented. Thankfully, no leader of this country has ever behaved this way. This is the stuff of banana republics. However, that it is unprecedented does not mean that it shouldn’t happen. If we don’t want this to happen in the future, then we must prosecute the perpetrators – including Mr. Trump and his enablers in Congress as well as the attackers.
Barbara Osen
Orr’s Island
