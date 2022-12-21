Congress is perhaps just a day from voting on a spending bill that some say could decide the fate of the Maine lobster industry – and of the North Atlantic right whale.

The bill includes a rider that for six years would protect Maine lobstermen from federal regulation they claim could decimate the state’s iconic industry and coastal economy. Environmental groups contend the provision, announced Tuesday, could wipe out the critically endangered whales.

But none of this is a done deal, and on Wednesday elected officials continued to push for the reprieve.

Lawmakers are working feverishly this week to pass the omnibus appropriations bill that would fund federal agencies through the next fiscal year; the current stopgap spending measure expires Friday. The rider would essentially reverse a federal court decision this summer on new lobstering regulations by preventing them from taking effect until Dec. 31, 2028. The change would bring the fishery back into compliance with environmental laws.

In a press conference Wednesday morning, Maine’s delegation – Sen. Angus King, Sen. Susan Collins, Rep. Chellie Pingree and Rep. Jared Golden – and Gov. Janet Mills, said the rider was a difficult but necessary addition that united politicians on both sides of the aisle.

The elected officials hailed the importance of the provision, and said it would give fishery officials and researchers time to study potential new types of lobster gear less likely to entangle the whales, and to learn more about them and how much they frequent Maine waters.

The spending provision would also pump up to $50 million annually into studying, developing and deploying new “ropeless” fishing technology.

While King was unable to provide a direct timeline for when and how the money would be distributed, he was optimistic that it would be rolled out “pretty rapidly,” ideally by the spring or early summer.

Collins said she wants to make sure additional appropriations are targeted toward groups like the lobstermen who will test the gear, the University of Maine, the Maine Department of Marine Resources, the Maine Lobstermen’s Association and the Maine Lobstering Union.

“The future amounts remain to be determined, but we need to make sure that the funding goes to entities that will really help us solve this problem,” she said.

King called the rider “a Christmas miracle for the lobster industry” and said he will work with federal agencies to develop better data surrounding right whales and their feeding habits.

“I think it’s going to show… that we may not need to do radical gear modification if indeed the whales aren’t in the Gulf of Maine in any significant degree and aren’t really at risk,” he said.

King stressed that the provision is not the whole answer, but it’s a pause.

The Maine delegation will continue to work over the coming months to “remove this cloud of uncertainty and get to the point where the people who work on the water can get up in the morning and know that they’re going to have a livelihood at the end of the day or at the end of the month,” he said.

Collins said Wednesday that the provision is a victory for common sense. “(It) is essentially a reprieve of up to six years from the regulations that were coming at us like a freight train this summer,” she said.

Collins said she has never seen a worse case of regulatory overreach that attempts to address a problem by blaming an industry not responsible for the problem.

PUSHBACK ON THE ISSUE

The National Marine Fisheries Service in August 2021 approved new rules designed to protect the whales, which are thought to number fewer than 340.

The much-debated regulations included new gear marking mandates, a reduction of vertical lines in the water, the insertion of weak points in rope and a seasonal closure of a nearly 1,000-mile stretch off the Gulf of Maine. The rules are the first of three phases designed to reduce the risk to the whales by 98% in 10 years, but Maine lobstermen have said that level of risk reduction will simply shift the extinction from the whales to the lobster industry. Fishermen have long contended that right whales are not in Maine waters, and there has never been a right whale death attributed to the Maine lobster industry.

In July, a federal court ruled that the first set of regulations don’t do enough to protect the whales, putting the fishery in violation of the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Endangered Species Act. The fishery, as a result, lost two important sustainability ratings. The judge gave regulators until 2024 to implement new, more effective rules.

Despite Gov. Mills’ assertions that the provision is a “straightforward, common-sense compromise,” environmentalists have condemned the rider as irresponsible, an end run around the legal system and a death sentence for the imperiled whales.

The Center for Biological Diversity, which has been involved in litigation to strengthen protections for the whales, said in a news release that if the provision passes, the animals “will almost certainly be on an irreversible extinction trajectory.”

Brett Hartl, government afairs director for the the conservation nonprofit, accused the senate of immorally sacrificing a species to extinction for funding the government.

“A hundred years from now, no one will remember or care about the trivial victories Democrats will try to claim in this legislation, but they’ll mourn the loss of the right whale,” he said.

