BRUNSWICK — David Swift scored with 2:49 to play in regulation to pull Cheverus-Yarmouth even as it rallied to tie Brunswick 3-3 in boys hockey action on Wednesday at Bowdoin College.

The Stags moved to 0-2-1; the host Dragons remained unbeaten at 2-0-1.

Jacob Colaluca and Zach Stern-Hayes scored for Brunswick early in the second period, then Colin Hines and Brian Connolly countered with goals for Cheverus/Yarmouth.

Al Wolverton scored late in the period to break the 2-2 tie for the Dragons.

