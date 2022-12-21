UScellular donated $5,000 worth of food and personal hygiene items to the South Portland Food Cupboard. The donation, delivered on Dec. 15, is part of UScellular’s Nourishing Connections program wherein the company is supporting over 135 food pantries and shelters throughout the nation.

“We chose the South Portland Food Cupboard for this large donation really because of the impact that they are able to have into the community,” said Jonathan Isacco, area sales manager at UScellular. “We really felt like we were able to reach the most members of our community by partnering with them. They do so much good for the greater Portland area, so it was kind of a natural partnership to be able to join with them.”

The food cupboard’s mission of feeding their neighbors in need has a huge impact on the city. The high prices of food and heating fuel have increased the need at food pantries. In the last fiscal year from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, the South Portland Food Cupboard served over 12,000 people. This current year, the cupboard is on track to feed over 20,000 people between July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

“We’re just really thankful, really blessed,” said Dwayne Hopkins, director of the South Portland Food Cupboard. “They brought a lot of food in, they’ve got a couple other things that are coming in, and I believe even some more financial help as well, so we’re thankful for those opportunities.”

Before the delivery, UScellular worked with the cupboard to learn the items specifically needed. The company then delivered the donation on the in a holiday-themed truck. “South Portland Food Cupboard does so much for our community, so we wanted to fulfill their wish list and help them deliver the much-needed support they provide throughout the Portland area,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager at UScellular in New England. “Food has the power to connect people, and we believe every family deserves to come together, strengthen ties, and make memories this time of year.”

“Personally, for me, being able to be there and take part in it, I was honored that we had the opportunity to partner with them,” Isacco said. “Seeing the amount of volunteers that were there and the amount of families and individuals that were coming to pick up the food while we were there, it was so powerful, and I was honored and we felt very privileged to be able to be part of their time.”

For more information on the South Portland Food Cupboard, visit www.southportlandfoodcupboard.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: