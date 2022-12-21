Four players scored in double figures as Freeport evened its record at 2-2 with a 66-37 win over Fryeburg Academy in a girls’ basketball game Wednesday.

The Falcons (2-2) broke open a close game with an 11-3 run to close the first quarter, capped by a banked-in 3-point shot from Mia Levesque from beyond midcourt, for a 24-14 advantage.

Freeport then stretched its lead to 38-16 at halftime and 56-30 after three quarters.

Maddie Cormier led all scorers with 19 points, Angel Pillsbury added 15, Emily Groves had a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Sydney Gelhar contributed 11 points.

The Raiders (0-4) were paced by Jilyan Byrne with 14 points and Alysa Grawe with 13.

KENTS HILL 80, BOOTHBAY 9: Regina Sabirova scored 27 points as the Huskies (3-0) beat the Seahawks (0-4) at Readfield.

Logan McDonald added 16 points. She was followed by Rose Jenkins with 13 and Phoebe Simpson with 12.

Katheryn Hibbard scored five points for Boothbay.

GIRLS’ HOCKEY

YORK 7, PORTLAND/DEERING 2: Elizabeth Buckley tallied three goals and two assists to lead York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble (5-2) to a win over Portland/Deering (0-7) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Irene Paisan-Garcia added two goals and two assists. Keira Alessi and Quinn McPherson also scored for York.

Jane Flynn and Kate Merrill were the goal scorers for Portland/Deering.

