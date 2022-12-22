SCARBOROUGH — The Scarborough Town Council voted unanimously to approve applying for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to develop local strategies to address issues of homelessness in Scarborough.

“We don’t know what our entry point is and where we can make a difference here,” said Town Manager Tom Hall when the issue was discussed Dec. 21. “This is really helping us assess and document the extent of homelessness in our community and really start to understand what are some strategies we can consider locally to help address the challenge.”

The CDBG Program assists states, cities, and communities in developing housing and economic opportunities. Scarborough’s application is for $10,000. According to the Dec. 21 meeting agenda, the application’s goal is “to seek funds under the CDBG Planning Grant program to support activities related to understanding the scope of homelessness in Scarborough and identifying strategies to address community needs.”

The next step in the process would be to complete the proposal by Jan. 19. If funds are awarded for the program, they will be available in July. According to a summary in the agenda, the funds will be used to assess the number, location, and level of need for individuals in Scarborough. The funds will also be used to have an expert in the field assist a committee of stakeholders in developing strategies to address the problem.

“It seems like we’re taking a very strategic, analytical approach to understand the situation and engage some experts in offering ideas, so I think that is a really good next step, given what we’re dealing with,” said Council Chairman Jon Anderson. “Because I totally suspect the challenge isn’t going to go away, so it’s good to get ahead of it, and hopefully we’re successful in getting the funds to support this.”

In the same meeting, the town council also supported a CDBG application on behalf of the Vet to Vet Maine Program. This program is a nonprofit organization that aids veterans in Maine. The program matches veteran peer companions with other veterans that need a friend and/or mentor. Trained volunteers also guide applications for services and benefits.

“I’m familiar with this program and some of the folks who were working in it. It’s a fabulous program,” said Councilor Jean-Marie Caterina. “They do a lot of really great things for veterans. … I’m very happy that we are pursuing a grant on behalf of this Vet to Vet program.”

