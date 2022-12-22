Construction at Congress Square will be on hold for the next several months due to winter weather, but only after crews said that they expected to complete work outside the Portland Museum of Art and reopen all lanes of traffic on High Street by the end of the workday on Thursday.

Construction on the first phase of the $7.2 million redesign of one of the city’s busiest intersections and neighboring Congress Square Park is expected to pick up again in the spring.

The project is significantly behind schedule, but acting Public Works Director Mike Murray said it doesn’t make sense to try and continue through the winter. City ordinance also has a provision that excavations can’t take place between Nov. 15 and April 15, except in emergency cases, Murray said.

“Winter work is inherently slow to begin with and we haven’t had any real winter weather yet,” he said. “We don’t want to entertain additional travel impacts for people through the winter months, both motor vehicle and pedestrian.”

Murray said Thursday afternoon that before the winter shutdown the city and Gordon Contracting planned to reopen all lanes of traffic on High Street and “substantially complete” work on the street corner outside the Portland Museum of Art. Free Street will also remain open.

“The intent was to finish up all of the work today and get all the fencing down today in anticipation of the bad weather tomorrow,” Murray said.

The next part of the project is expected to move construction to the corner at Congress Square Park, but Murray said the city is still finalizing plans to finish the rest of the first phase, and the remaining three.

He said it is too early to say what the traffic impacts will be.

The work on the corner outside the Portland Museum of Art was just the first sub-phase of the project, which is focused on improving safety, accessibility and traffic flow and involves reconfiguring the intersection and sidewalks at Congress and High streets, new traffic signals, lighting and landscaping.

That work was originally expected to be substantially complete by Nov. 15, 2022 with the exception of final paving and planting in the spring of 2023. Murray said he did not have an estimate Thursday on when Phase A might be complete. Phase B will include a complete overhaul of Congress Square Park as well as the entry area by the Portland Museum of Art. The entire project was originally estimated to be complete by 2024.

The project has run into several delays since work started last April, including the discovery in May of two underground utility vaults that had been paved over years ago and didn’t appear on the project’s plans, unexpected ledge beneath the site that made it difficult for subcontractors to complete wiring and foundation work, and damage that occurred to another utility vault in August that hadn’t been marked during the Dig Safe process.

Murray said the delays have not to date added to the cost of the project.

