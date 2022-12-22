As November and December days led to the solstice, the darkest evening of the year, Press Herald photographers borrowed from Robert Frost's famous poem, Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening, to find beauty in the dark and deep.

Photo by Carl D. Walsh

The cast of Northbound, a singing group from the Boston area, with Scandinavian roots performs a St. Lucia’s Day festival of lights at Mayo Street Arts in Portland on December 11. Performers are, from left, Tova Mark, Megina Baker, Gabriel Schmidt, Sonja Schmidt, Carl Mark and Annelie Schmidt.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

People linger after the 4:00 p.m. sunset at Fort Sumner Park on December 9.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Artist Natalie E. Brown paints at night, on a window facing Congress Street at Maine College of Art.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

A Christmas tree is lit up by pink lights inside of a business off of Forest Avenue at night on December 6.

Photo by Gregory Rec

A crowd of people, blurred in a 30-second exposure, fill Dock Square in Kennebunkport for a tree lighting during the second weekend of Christmas Prelude on December 9.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Six-month-old Roselle Andre sits on the counter with her hand pressed against the window staring at photographer Ben McCanna, at Mainely Noods on Congress Street on a dark November night.

Photo by Ben McCanna

The passenger ferry Bay Mist is blurred by the motion of the dock float upon which the camera is resting in this long-exposure photograph.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Pedestrians walk in the rain near Temple and Free St. in Portland December 7.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Visitors take in the light display during South Portland’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting event at Mill Creek Park on December 2.

Photo by Ben McCanna

A pedestrian is reflected in a window on Congress Street.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

A pedestrian is reflected in the pond at Mill Creek Park in South Portland just after sunset.

Photo by Ben McCanna

A cyclist locks a bicycle to a rack outside Maine College of Art.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

The Saco River runs between the Pepperell Mill Campus in Biddeford on the right and Saco Island on the left.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Caiden Brawders, left, Shelby Christiansen and Catherine Gibbons of the South Portland High School Music Choir sing Christmas carols during South Portland’s annual Holiday Tree Lighting event at Mill Creek Park.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

A building/s lights glow through the fog across the Kennebec River at dusk on December 7.

Photo by Ben McCanna

A motorist is illuminated by a cellphone while parked on Congress Street in Portland.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Holiday lights adorn a tree at dusk in Deering Oaks Park, Portland.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Virgil King, 94, of Portland, thinks his Christmas tree this year is the best ever. “For my age and all, I was really happy with the way it came out,” he said. “I sit in there and look at it and I say, ‘I got that one right.'” King was born near Bangor, but spent much of his adult life away, first in the U.S. Air Force and then as a comptroller for a slaughterhouse in Arizona, and later Texas, before returning to Maine at age 70, when he retired. King said he briefly studied to become a priest, but felt he wasn’t good enough. While in Arizona, he earned a degree for interior design, but never turned that into a career. His one-bedroom apartment on State Street, however, is tricked out with hundreds of Christmas decorations. The best part of Christmas is “just the feeling,” he said. “I enjoy the days before Christmas more than Christmas Day.”

Photo by Ben McCanna

Jana Jancke walks her 6-month-old mixed breed dog Kodak along the Western Promenade at sunset. Jancke, a professional photographer who splits time between Long Island, New York, and Portland, named her dog after the brand of photo film.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Jay Bluck of SubZero Ice Carvings works on a carving of a present to go along with a Christmas tree during the Prelude Family Street Festival in the Kennebunks.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

A skateboarder glides up Main St. in Biddeford on an electric skateboard on December 6.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

A duck is illuminated by a shaft of light reflecting off Deering Oaks Pond on December 7.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Cars drive through Hallowell in the rain at dusk on December 7.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

From left, Jeremie Remian, Angela Warren and their son Calvin Remian 12, all of Saco, walk along the jetty at Camp Ellis in Saco just after sunset November 12. Calvin was fishing until the sun went down.

