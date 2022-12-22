Re: This new rate deal, proposed by Central Maine Power (“New rates for heat pumps could shrink your bill. Now the caveat …,” Dec. 18, Page A1):

Reduced electric rates for heat pumps and electric vehicles are fine. However, how and when will CMP ever give electric-heat customers a break?

Total electric heat homes are the ultimate solution for carbon-neutral buildings. Compared to oil, heating a home with electric heat costs just as much and sometimes more!

Other states have special rates for all-electric homes, but not CMP. The more you use, the more you pay.

Frank Slason

Somerville

