PORTLAND – Elaine Louise Johnson died on Dec. 18, 2022 in Portland, where she has lived for most of her life. She was born in Portland on Sept. 17, 1929, the daughter of Oswald and Edith McFarland.

Elaine graduated from Deering High School and was elected Miss Deering during her senior year. She also attended Westbrook Junior College and graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Secretarial and Applied Studies. Elaine worked as a legal secretary in New York City, N.Y. and then moved to Minnesota, where she met and married her husband, Curtis Johnson in 1959. They lived in Minnesota for a few years, and then Indiana for a couple years before moving back to Maine in 1970.

Elaine has been an active member of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church since moving back to Portland. She has also volunteered her time at both Deering High School and Casco Bay High School, and with other organizations. Elaine enjoyed skiing and other outdoor activities and was a member of the American Volkssport Associations. She also enjoyed spending time with family at her cottage on Little Sebago Lake.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Jennifer and her husband Neal Poston, son, Craig and his wife Heather Johnson, daughter, Diane and her husband Edward White; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Curtis Johnson.

A private family burial service will be held in late December and a memorial service will be held on Jan. 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Ansgar Lutheran Church, 515 Woodford St., Portland.

To share memories of Elaine or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

Donations may be made in her memory to Maine Audubon Society, Project Feed or Hospice of Southern Maine.

