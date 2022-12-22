SCARBOROUGH—Gorham’s girls’ basketball team played a first half to forget and a second half to remember Saturday morning/afternoon at Scarborough Alumni Gymnasium.

The Rams turned the ball over 18 times in the first two quarters and only mustered nine points, but thanks to some spotty shooting from the host Red Storm, were only down by only two points, 11-9, at the break.

Box score Gorham 38 Scarborough 29 G- 2 7 19 10- 38

S- 6 5 8 10- 29 G- Gay 3-6-13, Walker 4-2-12, Reed 2-0-6, Gammon 2-0-4, Curtis 1-0-2, Willette 0-1-1 S- Flaker 3-2-9, Hartley 3-3-9, E. Rumelhart 4-0-8, Freedman 0-3-3 3-pointers:

G (5) Reed, Walker 2, Gay

S (1) Flaker Turnovers:

G- 26

S- 13 FTs

G: 9-13

S: 8-15

And then, Gorham hit its stride.

Sophomore Vanessa Walker drained a 3 to give the Rams the lead for good and they rode a 15-0 run to a 28-19 advantage after three quarters.

Scarborough never drew closer than nine the rest of the way and Gorham finished off a 38-29 victory.

Walker finished with a dozen points, junior Ellie Gay led all scorers with 13 and the Rams improved to 3-1 while dropping the Red Storm to 2-2 in the process.

“We have to get through the growing pains process,” said longtime Gorham coach Laughn Berthiaume. “Getting a win not playing the way we like to play is important.”

Coming to life

Scarborough and Gorham met in last year’s Class AA South Final, won by the Rams, 49-26. Gorham then lost to Cheverus, 49-36, in the state game.

This year, the Red Storm opened with a 44-36 victory at Sanford and after falling at Thornton Academy (58-33), handled visiting Bonny Eagle Monday (48-29).

The Rams, meanwhile, opened by downing visiting Windham (52-41), then lost a close one at Sanford (49-47) before rolling at reigning Class A South champion Greely Tuesday (59-45).

Gorham and Scarborough split two regular season meetings a year ago, as the Rams won at home, 40-26, before the Red Storm prevailed on their homecourt, 44-39, to give coach Mike Giordano his 300th career victory.

Thursday, Scarborough had its chances to protect its home floor and was solid defensively throughout, but the Rams started hitting shots in the second half and that was enough to spell victory.

It took nearly two minutes for the first points to be scored, as Gorham went on top on a bank shot from Gay, but that would be it for the Rams’ offense in the first period.

Sophomore Emerson Flaker made a 3-pointer with 4:46 left in the frame for the Red Storm’s first points, then Flaker set up junior Caroline Hartley for a layup and Hartley added a foul shot for a 6-2 lead.

Gorham shot itself in the foot in the opening stanza, committing a whopping 11 turnovers.

Offense remained at a premium in the second quarter, as the teams combined for just a dozen points.

It took over a minute-and-a-half to break the ice before junior Summer Gannon made a layup for the Rams, snapping a 7 minute, 43 second scoring drought.

Sophomore Izzy Freedman answered with two free throws and after Gay made a pair for Gorham, Flaker hit one to make it 9-6.

Gorham drew within a point on two foul shots from Walker, but sophomore Ellie Rumelhart scored on a putback for the Red Storm and after senior Elizabeth Willette made a free throw for the Rams, that capped the first half’s scoring and Scarborough clung to an 11-9 lead.

“The good news is they only had 11 (points) at half and you feel like if a team only scores 11 in a half, you’re doing good stuff defensively,” said Berthiaume.

The teams combined for 24 turnovers (Gorham had 18) and just five field goals in the first half, but offense picked up in the second.

Especially for the Rams.

Just 19 seconds into the third quarter, Walker sank a 3 and Gorham was on top to stay.

And was just getting started.

Walker then set up Gay for a layup and with 6:30 left in the quarter, sophomore Julia Reed sank a 3 for a 17-11 advantage, forcing Giordano to call timeout.

It didn’t help, as Reed made another 3, Gay sank two free throws, then Gammon banked home a shot to cap the 15-0 run.

With 2:12 to go, two Hartley free throws snapped a 6:31 drought, but the damage was done.

After Walker scored on a layup, Flaker tried to spark a comeback with a layup after a steal and an and-one free throw for an old-fashioned three-point play, then Hartley made a layup after a steal before Freedman hit a free throw to cut the deficit to seven.

But Gorham retook momentum at the horn, when Walker’s jump shot made it 28-19.

The Rams were never seriously threatened down the stretch.

After Walker fed junior Kalin Curtis for a layup, Hartley drove and banked home a shot, but back-to-back 3s from Gay and Walker ended all doubt.

The Red Storm refused to buckle, however, and got a putback from Rumelhart, a layup after a steal from Flaker and a bank shot from Rumelhart to make it 36-27, but in the final minute, Gay added two free throws before a layup from Rumelhart accounted for the 38-29 final score.

“Sometimes, it’s just a matter of being stronger with the basketball and making the easy pass instead of the highlight-reel pass,” said Berthiaume. “We’re working on decision-making and trying to keep the offense moving and we did a better job in the second half. When you don’t turn the ball over, you have more of a chance to score.”

Gay led the way with 13 points, as well as six rebounds.

Walker added a dozen points, six rebounds and four assists.

Reed had six points, Gammon four (to go with five rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots), Curtis two (as well as a game-high 13 rebounds) and Willette one.

The Rams had a 43-28 rebounding advantage, overcame 26 turnovers and made 9-of-13 free throws.

For Scarborough, Flaker (five steals) and Hartley (five rebounds, five steals) led the way with nine points apiece. Rumelhart (six rebounds) added eight and Freedman had three.

Sophomore Megan Rumelhart didn’t score, but contributed four steals and three rebounds.

The Red Storm committed 13 turnovers, but went just 8-of-15 from the line and really struggled shooting from the floor.

“We had our chance in the first half to extend a lead and we didn’t and they heated up in the second half,” Giordano lamented. “They have a lot of kids who can shoot from distance. I’d take our shots again tomorrow. We did a nice job offensively getting to shots, we just have to make them. I loved our pressure. I think it bothered them. That’s a strength. ”

Chasing TA

Gorham goes for its fourth consecutive victory next Thursday when it hosts Thornton Academy in a compelling early-season showdown.

“It’s a great group,” Berthiaume said. “They want to learn and they work hard. I think we’ll get better. The team has a lot of room to grow and they want to, so I’m really excited. The schedule is very good for us, having challenging games late in the season. We’ll find out how much we’ve learned and we’ll get ready for a playoff run.”

Scarborough, meanwhile, hopes to get back on track Wednesday of next week at Bonny Eagle.

“We’re a little further ahead defensively,” said Giordano. “It gives us a chance every game. Offensively, we have to mature a little bit. Caroline has been consistent, but we need someone to join her. I think TA is a little bit better than all of us, but teams 2 through 7 can all beat each other.”

Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

