Kennedy Charles had 14 points, eight rebounds and five steals to lead Portland to its fourth consecutive victory, 55-42 over rival Deering on Thursday night at the Portland Expo.

The Rams (0-4) held a 10-9 lead after one quarter and were only down 24-21 at the half, but the Bulldogs (4-1) gradually pulled away in the second half.

Pitia Donato added 13 points for Portland.

Deering was paced by Justin Jamal and David Otti with 13 points apiece each.

YARMOUTH 57, LAKE REGION 54: Stephen Walsh scored 18 points with four 3-pointers to power the Clippers (2-1) past the Lakers (2-2) in Naples.

Justin Dawes added 14 points for Yarmouth. Matt Gautreau scored 12.

Jacob Chadbourne led all scorers with 19 for Lake Region. Brock Gibbons and Jackson Libby each had 10 points.

THORNTON ACADEMY 69, SOUTH PORTLAND 60: Will Davis poured in 30 points, hitting 7 of 8 free throws down the stretch as the Golden Trojans (4-0) built a 50-28 lead after three quarters and held off the Red Riots (4-1) at South Portland.

Gabe Galarraga had 18 points, with three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, to a 32-19 fourth quarter run for South Portland, Jayden Kim had 16 and Jaelen Jackson added 11.

Braden Camire and Aleesio Marcus chipped in with nine points apiece for Thornton Academy.

FALMOUTH 63, BRUNSWICK 55: Chris Simonds dropped in 19 points as the Navigators (3-1) used a third-quarter run to knock off the Dragons (0-4) in Brunswick.

Judd Armstrong added 18 points for Falmouth and Lucas Dilworth had 14.

Trevor Garrish scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Brunswick. Thomas Harvey put up 15 and Noah Johnson had 11.

SACOPEE VALLEY 47, ISLESBORO 25: Grady Cummings scored 11 points to lead Sacopee Valley (2-3) past Islesboro (1-3) at Hiram.

Evan Coolbroth added nine points for the Hawks, who used a 15-3 run in the second period to open a 29-12 halftime lead.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 71, CAMDEN HILLS 61: Gabe Hager scored 22 points to lead the Eagles (3-1) over the Windjammers (0-4) in Newcastle.

Jacob Masters put up 17 points and Tucker Stiles added 16 for Lincoln Academy.

Quincy Messier had a game-high 24 points for Camden Hills. Benjamin Tohanczyn had 10 points.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 66, ST. DOMINIC 61: Landen Johnson had 20 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter, including 11 of 11 from the line, to power a 30-17 closing run as the Seagulls (5-0) downed the Saints (1-3) at Old Orchard Beach.

Brady Croteau added 18 points for Old Orchard Beach, which overcame a pair of 11-point deficits.

Campbell Perryman led three players in double figures for St. Dominic with 22 points, Jon Tangilamesu added with 12 and Jack Brock 11.

OCEANSIDE 113, BELFAST 34: Cohen Galley scored 26 points, Carter Galley had 22 and Zeb Foster added 16 as the Mariners (5-0) raced past the Lions (0-4) in Rockland.

Oceanside shot 14 of 23 from beyond the arc.

Eli Veilleux led Belfast with 11 points.

MARSHWOOD 50, BIDDEFORD 42: Cooper Aiguier scored 13 points and Andy Perry added 11 to help Marshwood (4-0) rally from an early hole and defeat the Tigers (1-4) at Eliot.

Julius Silva scored 11 points and Travis Egerton had 10 for Biddeford, which took an 8-0 lead before the Hawks pulled within 12-11 by the end of the first period. Marshwood took a 24-20 halftime lead and remained about 10 points ahead for most of the second half.

MT. ABRAM 72, LISBON 47: Kaden Pillsbury scored 23 points, including 14 in the third quarter, as the Roadrunners (3-1) bounced back from a slow first quarter and pulled away to beat the Greyhounds (2-2) in Salem.

Payton Mitchell contributed 17 for Mt. Abram and Cam Grey finished with 15.

Chase Mailhot scored 15 for Lisbon.

