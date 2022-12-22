Addisen Sulikowski scored 18 points and Thornton Academy remained undefeated with a 56-30 win over South Portland in Class AA girls’ basketball game Thursday night in Saco.

Kylie Lamson and Hannah Cook each added 12 points as the Golden Trojans improved to 4-0.

Emma Travis scored 11 points for South Portland (2-3).

CHEVERUS 53, LEWISTON 34: Ruth Boles scored 16 points, including 10 to fuel a 22-6 first quarter for the Stags (4-1) in a win over the Blue Devils (0-5) at Portland.

Cheverus got double-doubles from Emma Lizotte (16 points, 12 rebounds) and Maddie Fitzpatrick (13 points, 12 rebounds).

Natalie Beaudoin paced Lewiston with 16 points.

GORHAM 38, SCARBOROUGH 29: Ellie Gay scored 13 points and Vanessa Walker had 12 to lift the Rams (3-1) over the Red Storm (2-2) in Scarborough.

Emerson Flaker and Caroline Hartley each scored nine points for Scarborough.

WESTBROOK 55, KENNEBUNK 46: Kylie Young scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Blue Blazes (3-2) to a win over the Rams (2-3) at Westbrook.

Taylor Hodge added 11 points, and Leah Cromarty and Lyla Dunphe chipped in with eight apiece.

Ruby Sliwkowski led Kennebunk with 17 points. Kendall Therrien tossed in 12 and Delaney Hanson had 10.

PORTLAND 47, DEERING 43: Eliza Stein and Lucy Tidd each tallied 12 points to help the Bulldogs (2-2) edge the Rams (0-4) in Portland.

Kerra Brown added 11 points.

Natalie Santiago scored 21 points for Deering. Shay Rosenthal had nine.

BONNY EAGLE 56, NOBLE 40: Ember Hastings scored seven of her 22 points in the third quarter as the Scots (3-2) went on a 17-6 run to pull away from a halftime tie and defeat Noble (0-4) at Standish.

Kaitlyn Bartash finished with 20 points.

Paige Santiago scored 14 points and Taylor Gnirk added 10 for Noble.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 57, ST. DOMINIC 12: Elise MacNair scored 15 of her 27 points during a 22-0 first quarter for the Seagulls (3-1) in a win over the Saints (1-3) at Old Orchard Beach.

Sarah Davis added nine points.

Charli Apodaca led St. Dom’s with eight points.

SACOPEE VALLEY 50, ISLESBORO 13: Brooke Landry scored 16 points and Emma Boulanger put in 12 as the Hawks (2-3) downed the Eagles (0-4) in Hiram.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 74, MONMOUTH ACADEMY 19: Sarah English recorded 24 points and nine rebounds and went 10 for 10 at the free-throw line as the Panthers (4-0) beat the Mustangs (2-2) in Yarmouth.

Angel Huntsman notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 assists. Graca Bila had 10 points, and Madilyn Onorato blocked 10 shots.

Monmouth’s Rileigh Chase scored seven points.

CAMDEN HILLS 46, LINCOLN ACADEMY 23: River Bell scored 10 points and Leah Jones added nine as the Windjammers (2-2) defeated the Eagles (1-3) in Newcastle.

Mariam DeLisle led Lincoln with 10 points.

HOCKEY

YARMOUTH 6, GORHAM 1: Rosie Panenka scored twice and four others added a goal apiece as Yarmouth/Freeport (6-0) defeated Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook (3-3) at USM Ice Arena.

Sophie White, Kate Tracy, Celia Zinman and Alison Smith were the other goal scorers for the Clippers. Yarmouth goalie Ava Gervais had nine saves.

Marissa Payne tallied a third-period goal and Ellie Keil made 21 saves for Gorham.

