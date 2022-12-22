Free Christmas Eve turkey dinner – Saturday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Christmas service immediately following dinner. Takeout available. Face masks suggested for those unvaccinated.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Dec. 28, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks required when not eating.

Bean supper – Saturday, Jan. 7, 4:30-6 p.m., White Rock Community Clubhouse, 34 Wilson Road, Gorham. Baked kidney and pea beans, coleslaw, potato salad, macaroni & cheese, biscuits, hot dogs and dessert. $10; $5, under 12. No pre-orders, takeout available. Go to facebook.com/whiterockcommunityclub for update

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: