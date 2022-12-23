This is our last Giving Voice for 2022, and while I would usually reflect on what the year was like (unpredictable, full of opportunities, busy, fun, overwhelming, and so much more!), I want to focus on the three men who are transitioning from their official roles at Oasis and how they have changed who we are and how we operate as an organization forever: Richard Corbin, MD, Rick Elsaesser, DDS, and Walter Higgins, DMD.

All three will likely be cringing at the title of this article; at least two will be rolling their eyes and shaking their heads. But I stand by my (albeit holiday-centric) choice. Thanks to their innate leadership abilities, exceptional communication skills, and right balance of process and action, Dr. Corbin, Dr. Elsaesser, and Dr. Higgins have guided Oasis through significant organizational changes to meet the evolving needs of our patients and community. Of equal (probably greater?) importance, all three have been Oasis clinical volunteers, providing high quality, compassionate care to our patients. I have had the privilege of watching Dr. Corbin, Dr. Elsaesser, and Dr. Higgins interact with our patients, and it is extraordinary to witness someone offer their skills solely for the service of others.

After Dr. Corbin moved to the Midcoast area, he immediately began looking for ways to provide medical services to those in need. Dr. Corbin came to Oasis as a volunteer physician in 2011 after a 40+ year career as a pulmonologist and administrator for the Veterans Administration. He saw patients weekly, and he quickly became a trusted and valued member of our volunteer medical team. Within a year, he was appointed volunteer medical director, overseeing all aspects of the clinical operations.

In 2014, Dr. Corbin took on the role of our Board president. As a former hospital administrator, Dr. Corbin saw potential in Oasis’ organizational model, and he led the effort for an external review of our governance, management structure, and fundraising. Under his leadership, a grant to combine our medical and dental care was obtained, our new clinic was constructed, the first full-time executive director was hired (thank you, Dr. Corbin!), and several initiatives to strengthen our organizational and governance structures happened. Thanks to the vision of Dr. Corbin, Oasis has an organizational and financial foundation that assures Oasis’ future will be viable for years to come.

In the early 2000s, Dr. Elsaesser was taking his garbage to the street when his neighbor (and an Oasis founder), Dr. Peter McGuire, stopped him and said something along the lines of, “You should be doing free dental care for Oasis patients.” That was the first of many “nudges” Dr. Elsaesser would get from Dr. McGuire and the beginning of the Oasis Dental Clinic. He has worked closely with a dozen local dentists, providing free dental care to Oasis patients. For years, Dr. Elsaesser served on the Oasis Board of Directors, and after wonderful Dr. Jack Bauman stepped down, he became our volunteer dental director.

In this role, he provided guidance and leadership into both the dental and overall operations, and he quickly became a trusted advisor and colleague to me. The pandemic cemented this, as Dr. Elsaesser spent hundreds of hours researching ways for us to safely re-open our dental clinic. When he retired from private practice, Dr. Elsaesser started seeing patients at Oasis every Monday morning, cheerfully discussing their care options and asking them about their families, hobbies, and lives. His dedication to dentistry and his dental colleagues, his commitment to serving others, and his firm belief that access to healthcare (and dental care) is a right are just a few of the reasons that we will miss Dr. Elsaesser at Oasis.

Dr. Walter Higgins began his dental career in his hometown of Brunswick in 1965. For the next 54 years, Dr. Higgins provided dental care to thousands of people in our community, often taking care of multiple generations of families. When Oasis began providing dental care to uninsured, low-income adults, Dr. Higgins was one of the first dentists to volunteer. From 2005 until the pandemic temporarily closed our dental clinic in 2020, Dr. Higgins was a regular volunteer and a member of our Dental Steering Committee.

His commitment to and belief in the right to free medical and dental care led Dr. Higgins to join the Oasis Board of Directors in 2017. Once on the Board, Dr. Higgins agreed to serve as the Chair of our Development Committee where he has overseen the diversification and expansion of our fundraising. While he says he doesn’t know much about fundraising, Dr. Higgins’ dedication for the work we do at Oasis shines through when he talks about the latest project or current needs.

It’s hard to describe quiet leadership. All three of these men have spent thousands of hours in the service of Oasis. None of them needed to do it. They all have family, friends, hobbies, and travel to keep their minds and spirits occupied. But leaders like Dr. Corbin, Dr. Elsaeesser, and Dr. Higgins have a hard time sitting still, and they can’t help but see opportunity where others see challenge. Each of them has led Oasis through difficult times, when the future was uncertain and the path forward unclear. Their vision, willingness to challenge the status quo, and firm belief that we could do better for our neighbors in need have compelled all of us at Oasis to up our game.

On behalf of our patients, volunteers, staff, and community, I would like to thank Dr. Corbin, Dr. Elsaesser, and Dr. Higgins for their service, and yes, their wisdom. They have left Oasis a better place, and we are grateful for that.

