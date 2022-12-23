A wave crashes over a car traveling along Beach Avenue in Kennebunk on Friday morning. Even 2 1/2 hours before high tide, the waves were wreaking havoc along coast. Casco Bay lines announced. It had suspended ferry service to Peaks Island due to the weather. Gregory Rec/Staff photographer

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles