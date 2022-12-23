Pick up pickleball

A “How to Play” session on the basics of Pickleball is scheduled for 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Newbegin Community Center gym, 20 Main St. Lessons for intermediate players will held from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 6-27 and lessons for beginners will be offered from noon to 1 p.m.

All payments from the pickleball program will go to the Recreation Scholarship Fund to help kids access sports in the community. Contact the community center for more information at 657-2323.

Vacation week movies

Gray Public Library is hosting Winter Break Mega-Movie Week Dec. 27-31. The lineup is as follows.

Tuesday, Dec. 27: 10:30 a.m., “The NeverEnding Story,” PG; 1 p.m., “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” PG-13; 3:30 p.m., “Labyrinth,” PG.

Wednesday, Dec. 28: 10:30 a.m., “Percy Jackson: The Lightning Thief,” PG; 1 p.m., “The Karate Kid,” PG; 3:30 p.m., “Love, Simon,” PG-13.

Thursday, Dec. 29: 10:30 a.m., “Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory,” G; 1 p.m., “Bend It Like Beckham,” PG-13; 3:30 p.m., “10 Things I Hate About You” PG-13.

Friday, Dec. 30: 10:30 a.m., “Luca,” PG; 1 p.m., “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” PG; 3:30 p.m., “Mean Girls,” PG-13.

Saturday, Dec. 31: 10:30 a.m., Disney’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” G; 1 p.m., “Back to the Future,” PG.

Carols by candlelight

The public is invited to Crossroads Community Church is at 6:30 p.m. Christmas Eve for carols by candlelight and birthday cake. The church’s Christmas Day service will be held at 1 p.m., followed by dinner. The church is located at 14 Lewiston Road. Go to their Facebook page for more details.

The church’s Bread of Life Food Pantry will be open Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon and closed on Christmas Day.

Public supper

The First Congregational Church will serve up a variety of casseroles and salads, baked pea beans, red hot dogs, breads and desserts and beverages at at a public supper at 5 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Parish House, 5 Brown St. Meals are $10 each. Seating capacity is 50 so you might want to get there when doors open at 4:30 p.m. Call 657-4279 for more information.

Committee vacancies

Serve the town by volunteering to fill vacancies on these committees: Blueberry Festival, the Community Economic Development, Community Television Advisory, Dry Mills School House Museum, Open Space and Resiliency. There are also seats available on the Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals and the SAD 15 School Board. To apply to any of these committees and for more information, go to graymaine.org/volunteer or call 657-3339.

