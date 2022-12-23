Theater workshop for young actors

Young thespians in grades 1-4 will want to check out the “Be The Influence” theater workshop from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Windham Public Library. Professional actress Laura Morris will be on hand to lead this interactive workshop where students will learn how to use their voices and bodies to create characters from classic fairytales. For more information on this creative workshop, contact the Children’s Room at the Library at 892-1908 ext. 4.

Walking through a winter wonderland

The Presumpscot Regional Land Trust is hosting a series of Wednesday Walks beginning in January. The first will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Lowell Preserve in Windham. Attendees will explore the preserve’s extensive network of trails and learn about the local flora and fauna along the way. The walk of about 2 miles will take about 1½ hours. The event is free, but space is limited and registration is required. For more information on how to register, contact the Presumpscot Regional Land Trust at [email protected]

License your dog

This is a reminder for the town of Windham that, per state law, all dogs 6 months and older must be licensed with the Town Clerk. The fee for a license is $11 for an unaltered dog and $6 for a neutered/spayed dog. All licenses expire as of Dec. 31 of this year. Residents have until Jan. 31, 2023 to license their pooches or face a late fine of $25 for each dog in the household who is not licensed by that time.

Merry Christmas to all

I’d like to wish everyone a merry Christmas. I hope you enjoy a wonderful day with your family and friends. Warm regards for a happy, healthy and prosperous new year ahead. Stay tuned to see what kinds of fun activities will be available to you in the coming months.

