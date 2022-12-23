This year, one day after Joe Biden’s perfunctory commemoration of Pearl Harbor, our president blithely abandoned an ex-Marine – Paul Whelan – currently being held in a Russian penal colony.

President Biden, instead, brokered the Russian release of, as U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts emblazoned on Twitter, “a Black queer woman” who plays basketball.

Given President Biden’s string of derelictions and betrayals, this recent desertion shouldn’t be a stunner. He’s turned a blind eye to the protesting citizenry of Iran and China, destabilized Afghanistan and effectively turned our southern border agents into Walmart greeters.

While the Whelan family has displayed transcendent grace at the unexpected news, I am appalled by Dec. 8’s revelation.

Over 50 years ago, a young Navy pilot named John McCain was shot down during the Vietnam War. A couple of years into his detainment at the infamous “Hanoi Hilton,” the Viet Cong offered to release McCain. McCain declined. He abided stalwartly by the military’s code of “first prisoner in, first prisoner out.”

Conversely, Brittney Griner, known for her WNBA season-long refusal to step onto court during the national anthem, is now back on United States soil. Paul Whelan left behind, she is being bizarrely lionized in a woke spotlight of identity politics.

What respect I would have had if Ms. Griner had shown the preternatural courage of one John McCain, and with patriotic guts fully exposed, proclaimed to Russia, the United States, and the world: “I, Brittney Griner, will leave no man or woman behind.”

Robert Erving

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: