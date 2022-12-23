TUSCAN, Ariz. – On Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, Ann Toresdahl, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at home at 72.
Ann was born on Feb. 24, 1950, in Kittery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudy and Louise Arsenault; sister, Ruby Knight; and grandson, Jonathan French.
Ann is survived by her husband of 33 years, Dennis Toresdahl; brother, William “Billy” Chanda (Karen); children, Lisa French (Richard), Dennis Jordan (Leona), William Jordan (Rebecca), Breanna Comiskey (Chris), Hedi Racavitch (Karl), Christopher Toresdahl; and grandchildren Richard French, Laura French, Courtney Moore, Brianna Gullatt (Kyle), Katie Jordan, Nicholas Jordan, Gavin Jordan, Abigail Jordan, Ezra LaRow, and Olivia LaRow; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Ann always put others before herself and fought a long battle with cancer for seven years.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.