Ann Louise Chanda Toresdahl

TUSCAN, Ariz. – On Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, Ann Toresdahl, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at home at 72.

Ann was born on Feb. 24, 1950, in Kittery.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rudy and Louise Arsenault; sister, Ruby Knight; and grandson, Jonathan French.

Ann is survived by her husband of 33 years, Dennis Toresdahl; brother, William “Billy” Chanda (Karen); children, Lisa French (Richard), Dennis Jordan (Leona), William Jordan (Rebecca), Breanna Comiskey (Chris), Hedi Racavitch (Karl), Christopher Toresdahl; and grandchildren Richard French, Laura French, Courtney Moore, Brianna Gullatt (Kyle), Katie Jordan, Nicholas Jordan, Gavin Jordan, Abigail Jordan, Ezra LaRow, and Olivia LaRow; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Ann always put others before herself and fought a long battle with cancer for seven years.

