PORTLAND – Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 27 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. To share memories of Sonny or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers

contributions in Sonny’s memory may be made to the

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,

217 Landing Rd.,

Westbrook, ME 04092