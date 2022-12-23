Meldeau Arnold “Sonny” Whitton Jr.

PORTLAND – Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday Dec. 27 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. To share memories of Sonny or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

In lieu of flowers

contributions in Sonny’s memory may be made to the

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,

217 Landing Rd.,

Westbrook, ME 04092

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.