STEEP FALLS – Terrance “Terry” S. Wilson, 60, of Kezar Falls, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, after a long hard, fought battle with cancer fighting right up until he passed, with his family at his bedside.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St., in Cornish. A Masonic Funeral Service will conclude the visiting hours. Burial will be in the spring at Stanley Cemetery in South Hiram. Online condolence messages and the full obituary are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers please donate to the

Wounded Warrier Project,

or a charity of your choosing.