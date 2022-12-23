Wilson, Terrance “Terry” S. 60, of Kezar Falls, Dec. 20, in Steep Falls. Visit 2-4 p.m., Jan. 7, 2023, Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, Cornish. Service to follow visitation
