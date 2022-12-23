HIGH SCHOOLS

Miko Larnerd and Caden Petit each scored two goals to lead Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard (1-1) to a 6-5 win over South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete (2-2) at Biddeford Ice Arena.

Chase Magnant and Connor Scully also scored for the Tigers.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Aaron Donald is unlikely to return to the Los Angeles Rams this season.

Donald will miss his fourth straight game because of a high ankle sprain Sunday when the Rams host the Denver Broncos.

Coach Sean McVay admitted that his seven-time All-Pro lineman and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year isn’t expected to play in the final two meaningless games of the Rams’ disastrous Super Bowl title defense.

• Right tackle Jack Conklin agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension to stay with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

• Green Bay’s Elgton Jenkins has signed a contract extension that assures the Packers won’t lose one of the NFL’s most versatile offensive linemen to free agency.

Terms weren’t disclosed, but a person familiar with the situation says Jenkins received a four-year extension with a base value of $68 million that could go up to $74 million.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired highly regarded catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., sending slugger Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Moreno, 22, made the majors last year with the Blue Jays, hitting .319 with a homer in 69 at-bats. The 29-year-old Gurriel is a five-year veteran who hit .291 with five homers and 32 doubles last season.

Varsho, 26, hit a career-high 27 homers in 2022. He is an excellent defender in the outfield who also has the ability to play catcher.

• Outfielder Michael Conforto agreed to a $36 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a deal that includes an opt out after the first season, a person with direct knowledge of the pact said.

Conforto missed all of last season following right shoulder surgery.

• Drew Smyly is staying with the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a $19 million, two-year contract.

Smyly, 33, went 7-8 with a 3.47 ERA in 22 starts for Chicago this year.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Anthony Davis is out indefinitely because of a stress injury in his right foot, the Los Angeles Lakers confirmed.

Davis will miss his fourth straight game Friday when the Lakers host the Charlotte Hornets. He was injured last week during a win over Denver when he landed awkwardly underneath the basket.

The Lakers provided no clarity on the specific nature of the injury or a timetable for his return. He’s averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds – the best totals of his four seasons with the Lakers.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Police are investigating crowd trouble that left a teenage girl injured during Manchester City’s 3-2 win over Liverpool in the English League Cup on Thursday.

The 15-year-old girl required treatment for a head injury, one fan was arrested for a racially aggravated public order offense, and some disabled fans were racially abused.

• George Cohen, a defender who played on England’s World Cup-winning team in 1966, has died, the English Football Association said. He was 83.

Cohen played every minute of England’s victorious campaign on home soil. He made 37 appearances for his national team as a right back.

A cause of death was not announced.

