A Portland 16-year-old is being sent to Long Creek Youth Development Center, facing charges for carrying a concealed handgun with an altered serial number.

Portland police say the teen was driving past an 8 p.m. curfew, a condition set under his release on previous charges, with suspended registration plates and no driver’s license.

An officer pulled the teenager over on I-295 just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday because of the suspended plates. Following a patdown search, the officer discovered the teenager had a Ruger 9mm in his pocket, with the serial number altered in what appeared to be an attempt to conceal it.

Police charged the teenager with criminal simulation and operating without a license. He will be sent to Long Creek Youth Development Center, the state’s only prison for minors. Police did not release information on the boy’s identity or prior charges.

