Wesley McNair began his career as a son of New Hampshire determined to tell the stories of his life. He first pursued this goal in prose but soon found that poetry better suited his aim. Now, at the age of 81, he has brought out “Late Wonders,” which combines the best poems of 10 previous collections with 18 new poems.

Thirty-eight years ago, when I met McNair at his home in North Sutton, New Hampshire, he had just published his first book, “The Faces of Americans in 1853.” I interviewed him about it for the local newspaper. As we spoke, he defined his ambition in these words: “I want to write poems for the back pockets of Americans.” Judging by “Late Wonders,” he has stayed true to this ideal.

Read the book “Late Wonders: New and Selected Poems”

By Wesley McNair

Godine, 275 pages

$29.95

He wrote most of the poems in the book after moving north in 1988 to teach poetry and creative writing at the University of Maine’s Farmington campus. After settling in Mercer, a town of fewer than 600 people, he grew to appreciate life far beyond the influence of the Boston hub. People tend to identify Mercer as being in “west-central Maine,” he likes to say, but “it is neither west nor central. It’s way up there.”

McNair and I have remained friends since our first interview. We served together on three literary prize committees and sometimes shared work in progress. With our wives, we often met for meals and sleepovers at our respective homes in Maine and New Hampshire. We often sat up well beyond midnight sipping whiskey and, playing crazy eights and talking poetry. Both of us had a long friendship with the late New Hampshire poet Donald Hall. Over the years, I emceed several events at which the two of them and other poets read their work. Before Hall died in 2018, he asked us to eulogize him at his funeral, and we did so.

McNair is well-known to many Mainers. In 2011, he became the state’s poet laureate, a title he considered both an honor and a job description. He set up a “whistle stop” tour of the state, providing a platform for local poets and poetry lovers in many cities and towns. For five years, he supplied newspapers with a weekly column about a Maine poem. Later, he read an original poem at the inauguration of Gov. Janet Mills.

Although his voice is distinctive, his eyes guide him to many of the stories he tells. Consider this patch of “Seeing Mercer, Maine” in “Late Wonders.”

Would it matter if I told you

people live here – the old

man from the coast who built

a lobster shack in a hay field;

the couple with the sign

that says Cosmetics

and Landfill; the woman

so shy about her enlarged leg

she hangs her clothes

outdoors at night? Walk down this road

awhile. What you see here in daytime –

a kind of darkness that comes

from too much light –

you’ll need to adjust

your eyes for. The outsized

hominess of that TV dish,

for instance, leaning

against its cupboard

of clapboard. The rightness

of the lobsterman’s shack –

do you find it, tilted

there on the sidehill,

the whitecaps of daisies

just cresting beside it?

Like many McNair poems, this one forms a path down the page, inviting the reader to join the poet on his walk about town. The short lines set the pace.

At a reading last month, McNair compared choosing the poems for “Late Wonders” to doing a jigsaw puzzle. “You first see a patch of cattails coming together,” he said, “and then the hull of a boat, the water and the sky. And suddenly there it is – a sunny day on the pond.”

The first poem he read that night was “Shorty Towers”:

In the only story we have

of Shorty Towers, it is five o’clock

and he is dead drunk on his roof

deciding to fetch the cows. How

he got in this condition, shingling

all afternoon, is what the son-in-law,

the one who made the back pasture

into a golf course, can’t figure out. So,

with an expression somewhere between shock

and recognition, he just watches Shorty

pull himself up to his not-so-

full height, square his shoulders,

and sigh that small sigh as if caught

once again in an invisible swarm of

bees. Let us imagine, in that moment

just before he turns to the roof’s edge

and the abrupt end of the joke

which is all anyone thought to remember

of his life, Shorty is listening

to what seems to be the voice

of a lost heifer, just breaking

upward. And let us think that when he walks

with such odd purpose down that hill

jagged with shingles, he suddenly feels it

open into the wide, incredibly green

meadow where all the cows are.

McNair considered this poem a breakthrough. While describing the fall of Shorty Towers, he was also telling a story about the demise of farming, the cultural change in which Shorty’s death occurred. “One by one,” he said, “I began to write poems about the people around me – people on the margins. This opened the door to life itself.”

The deepest expression of this revelation came in three long poems McNair wrote beginning 1986 when his younger brother died of a heart attack. Each of the poems has two threads: a deeply personal experience in the poet’s life and the state of America at the time they were written. They appear as a trilogy in “Late Wonders.”

Like McNair’s shorter poems, they are the work of a storyteller who has seldom strayed from the goal he set for himself in the beginning. Of the many “wonders” mentioned in his anthology’s title, “Glass Night” shines bright:

Come, warm rain

and cold snap

come, car light

and country road

winding me around

dark’s finger,

come, flash

of mailbox and sign,

and shine

of brush,

stubble and all

the lit lonely

windows wrapped

in the glass branches

of tree

after flying tree.

Come, moon-coated

snow hills, and flung

far ahead pole

by pole the long

glass cobweb

in my high beam

that carries me deeper.

Come, deeper

and mute dark

and speech of light.

Come, glass night.

Late in their careers, many poets wind up with overstuffed collections when they compile their life’s work in a single volume. Although “Late Wonders” is ample, even McNair’s faithful readers will appreciate his wisdom in knowing that in such a book, less is more.

Mike Pride is a historian and retired journalist who lives in Bow, New Hampshire. His latest book is “No Place for a Woman: Harriet Dame’s Civil War.”

