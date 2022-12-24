FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Big Truck Little Island,” by Chris Van Dusen (Candlewick)

2. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

3. “A Very Mercy Christmas,” by Kate DiCamillo (Candlewick)

4. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

5. “Lucy by the Sea,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

6. “A World of Curiosities,” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

7. “Liberation Day,” by George Saunders (Random House)

8. “The Snowy Day,” by Ezra Jack Keats (Viking)

9. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

10. “The Passenger,” by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf)

Paperback

1. “Night of the Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House)

2. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage)

3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

4. “The Guest List,” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

5. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

6. “Five Tuesdays in Winter,” by Lily King (Grove)

7. “The Circus Ship,” by Chris Van Dusen (Candlewick)

8. “The Blacktongue Thief,” by Christopher Buehlman (Tor)

9. “If I Built a House,” by Chris Van Dusen (Rocky Pond)

10. “The Sentence,” by Louise Erdrich (Harper)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Light We Carry,” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

2. “Smitten Kitchen Keepers,” by Deb Perelman (Knopf)

3. “Dinner in One,” by Melissa Clark (Clarkson Potter)

4. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

5. “What If? 2,” by Randall Munroe (Riverhead)

6. “The Song of the Cell,” by Siddhartha Mukherjee (Scribner)

7. “Go-To Dinners,” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

8. “And There Was Light,” by Jon Meacham (Random House)

9. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon)

10. “American Midnight,” by Adam Hochschild (Mariner)

Paperback

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

2. “The Ride of Her Life,” by Elizabeth Letts (Ballantine)

3. “Sigh, Gone,” by Phuc Tran (Flatiron)

4. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

5. “These Precious Days,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

6. “The Book of Delights,” by Ross Gay (Algonquin)

7. “Take It Easy,” by John Duncan (Islandport)

8. “The Confidence Men,” by Margalit Fox (Random House)

9. “Children of Ash and Elm,” by Neil Price (Basic)

10. “Finding the Mother Tree,” by Suzanne Simard (Vintage)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

