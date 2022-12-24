Use your imagination to update this well laid-out, two bedroom, two bathroom unit in a desirable location, conveniently close to Foreside amenities and downtown Portland.

The lovely Applegate Condominium Association is located on the highly sought-after Falmouth Foreside, a stretch of coastal land beside Casco Bay that is dotted with beautiful homes and wooded nature preserves. From this private area, you’re within a 15-minute drive to the city, and not much longer to the airport.

Property Highlights Two-level unit in the Applegate Association, a desirable location off beautiful Foreside Rd.

Single-level layout with finished stairs leading to 1,000, unfinished square feet on second floor

Open kitchen, dining, and living layout, with a fireplace in the living room, large bedrooms, one a suite, and spacious back deck

Close to I-295 and Route 1 amenities, nature preserves, boat slips, downtown Portland, and the airport

This unit has a single level layout with two large bedrooms, one designed as a suite. The kitchen opens to the dining room and living room with fireplace. This main floor has 1,273 square feet of living space, and an elegant staircase leads to over 1,000 SF of unfinished space on the second floor. For outdoor enjoyment, there is a spacious deck with wooded privacy. One of the best features of this unit is the two-car garage, one of only a few in the entire complex.

39 Applegate Lane is listed by David Banks of RE/MAX® By The Bay in Portland. Please contact David at 207-773-2345 or at [email protected]

