This week’s poem, Mark Melnicove’s “Metaphorical Leaps,” plunges us into a salmon’s-eye view of what it means to be alive. I love how this poem’s rhythms and line breaks move forward with a river-like shape and rush, and how its imagery conjures a state of being drenched in pure, visceral awareness.

Melnicove taught English for many years at Falmouth High School. Now retired, he is working on a book about creative writing and education. He has also started a writing coach and tutoring business.

Poets, please note that submissions to Deep Water are open through the end of the year. Deep Water is especially eager to share poems by Black writers, writers of color, Indigenous writers, LGBTQ writers and other underrepresented voices. You’ll find a link to submit in the credits below.

Metaphorical Leaps

By Mark Melnicove

Like salmon we jumped over

the falls, surging

upstream, outmaneuvering

stones, keeping the watershed

intact, not needing

to measure

the flow or dam

passageways or dynamite

our ancient

birthplace to survive, becoming

fluid-borne, pushing

up through rapids, counterpoint

to the river urgently roiling

toward the sea, history,

not a line, time,

not a projection

of the present onto a wished

for past, flesh

like water, wholly

soused in consciousness.

Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. "Metaphorical Leaps," copyright 2022 by Mark Melnicove, appears by permission of the author.

