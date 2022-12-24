Glad to read a good Press Herald editorial for a change – the Dec. 18 editorial regarding transmission lines and the resistance to building them across the country, just not only in Maine. I was surprised to read that less than 400 miles of lines were built in 2020. I wonder if any lines were replaced during this time, too, which costs money to do and would, or should, increase efficiency in the process.

The opposition to the New England Clean Energy Connect project was funded almost exclusively by fossil fuel companies, including, opponents finally admitted, companies like NextEra and Calpine. I think many of the not-in-my-backyard Mainers should reconsider their position on the project based on that fact alone. People who live and work in Maine need to be worried about companies that poured money into the state to stop the project for their own company’s benefit and profits.

Now, more than a year after that referendum to block the project was voted on, we are here with energy prices soaring.

I hope our court system will clear the path for NECEC and other renewable-energy projects. We need to increase more renewable sources of energy into the New England power grid. Only then will we see prices stabilize and hopefully go down but also see new economic opportunities for the state and the people who call Maine home.

Let’s get this project completed and work off it, which will improve the entire state and the people.

James Gilboy

South Portland

