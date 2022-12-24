Janet Bull Bell 94, of North Gorham, Dec. 19. Visiting Hours, May 12, 2-4 p.m., Dolby, Blais & Segee, Windham. Memorial Service, May 13, United Church of Christ, Gorham, 11 a.m.
