POWNAL – Jean Patricia Weir, 92, passed away on Dec. 18, 2022, in Freeport. She was born in Natick, Mass., a daughter of Sidney E. and Esther M. (Carroll) Dee.

Jean studied teaching and visual arts. She attended Portland Society of Art (currently Maine College of Art and Design), University of Maine at Orono and graduate school in Boston, Mass. Her focus was teaching kids with disabilities and art.

In 1950, she joined the U.S. Army Reserves and was called to active duty during the Korean War as a medical technician. She later accepted a direct commission as a lieutenant, ending up in Syracuse, N.Y. as a recruiter. It was during her time in Syracuse that she met Charles Weir and they later married. She resigned her commission in 1961 to become a mother and homemaker.

Jean was active in her local church from late 1960s until recently (2019). She taught Sunday school, youth group, helped run special events for the church and community as a whole. She was a Girl Scout Leader and supported her husband as a Boy Scout leader. Her recent participation in the church was to help with the weekly food pantry. As her eyesight failed and after her stroke, she contributed to those in need by crocheting hats, scarves and small blankets with donated yarn.

She will be greatly missed and remembered by her kindness, generosity and strength. She will be missed most of all for the love she freely shared with all in her life.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Weir; and their oldest son, Jeff Weir.

She is survived by her youngest son, Fred Weir; daughter, Jeanet Tilton and her husband Chris and their daughter, Gabby Tilton and her fiancé Mike O’Neil; son, Chris “CJ” Tilton and his partner Julia Wing.

A private service will be held at Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.

