GORHAM – Wallace “Wally” C. Johnson, 86, died on Dec. 21, 2022, at his home in Gorham.

He was born in Roques Bluff, the child of Conrad Johnson and Nellie Isabelle (Preston). He spent most of his childhood in Richmond and then moved to Portland. He settled in Westbrook in 1966 with his wife of 62 years, Sandra “Sandy” (Woodbury) and remained there until 1986 when he moved to Gorham.

Wally spent his life as a truck driver starting as a long-haul trucker and eventually becoming a local driver. He belonged to Teamsters Local Union #340 for over 30 years. When he retired, he joined the Retired Teamsters 340 and was their treasurer for many years and continued to be a member for the rest of his life. Haleys, Old Colony, St. Johnsbury, and Red Star are all companies for which he drove.﻿

He loved being at home managing his property’s small woods and trails and cutting firewood, as well as enjoying his family for parties, hiking, ice skating, or sitting in the sun. One of Charlie and Brenna’s favorite memories of him is when he would call them from the road most days at sunset and ask, “Can you see that sky?” Wally also loved going to concerts in the park, county fairs, long rides anywhere and watching his grandchildren participate in school sports; the Robie Dog was always a bonus. Wally loved animals and he had several generations of miniature schnauzers throughout his life. They were always by his side at home, in the woods and out for rides.

Wally loved auto racing and spent many nights at Beech Ridge Speedway. He also watched races on TV as well as baseball and football. His favorite teams were the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. He was an avid Jeopardy fan and knew most of the questions.

He belonged to the Retired Teamsters 340 candlepin bowling team and bowled weekly. He was a member of the Southern Maine Volkssport Association (SMVA) and participated in walks across the United States and helped host many of those walks here in Maine. He held many offices in SMVA along with his wife. He was also a member of the Southern Small Woodlands Association of Maine (SWOAM).

He was predeceased by his wife, Sandy; parents; sisters Edith Seigars and Paula Randall and his brother, Oliver “Ollie” Johnson.

He is survived by his sister, Connie Smith of Richmond; daughters Terry (Johnson) Hawkins of Portland and Linda Johnson of Gorham, sons David Johnson of Carrollton, Texas and Alan Johnson, currently of Southern California; grandchildren Nicholas Orlando and his wife Heather of Portland, Angela Ferland and her husband Russ from Auburn; Charles Widdis and his partner Mandy of Westbrook, and Brenna Chalifour and her husband AJ from Gorham; great-grandchildren Talia (Orlando) Gilbert and her husband Reed of Pittston, Sarah Ferland, Chase and Lia Orlando, Evelyn and Bennett Chalifour; and great-great-grandchild Rose Gilbert; and many, many nieces and nephews.

A visiting service will be available for the public on Thursday Dec. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook with a short public service being held on Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. at the same location.

To express condolences or to participate in Wally’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

Donations may be made in his name to the

Greater Portland

Animal Refuge League.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous