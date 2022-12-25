YARMOUTH – “Sherry” Kolkhorst, of Yarmouth, passed away on Dec. 12, 2022 at Legacy Memory Care. She was 67.
She was a loving mom to Andy and a caring wife and best friend to Hank. She lived a good life and made a huge difference in our lives. She will be missed every day.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Legacy for their tireless efforts, and to Compassus Hospice Care for making her last days calm and comfortable.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.LindquistFuneralHome.com for the Kolkhorst family.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.