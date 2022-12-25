YARMOUTH – “Sherry” Kolkhorst, of Yarmouth, passed away on Dec. 12, 2022 at Legacy Memory Care. She was 67.

She was a loving mom to Andy and a caring wife and best friend to Hank. She lived a good life and made a huge difference in our lives. She will be missed every day.

Our family would like to thank the staff at Legacy for their tireless efforts, and to Compassus Hospice Care for making her last days calm and comfortable.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.LindquistFuneralHome.com for the Kolkhorst family.

