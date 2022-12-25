SOUTH PORTLAND – Evelyn Daltry Taylor King, 98, passed away after a brief illness on Dec. 16, 2022.

She was born in Cambridge, Mass. in 1924. She graduated from Cambridge High and Latin School in the class of 1942 and went to work the following Monday at Harvard University. She went on to work at the Chamber of Commerce in Red Bank, N.J. where she was the only women in a 7000 male organization. She was elected to the Town Council in Gorham and went on to become the Deputy Town Clerk. She was then employed at the Chamber of Commerce in Clearwater, Fla. finishing her career at the Convention and Visitors Bureau in the Portland Jetport finally retiring at the age of 78.

In 1964, she married Herman E. King who was a lieutenant colonel and retired from the United States Air Force. They resided in Middletown County, N.J. with his four children and her two children. Evelyn and Herman moved back to Maine where they purchased Clarks Coal and Lumber Company in Gorham. After the loss of Herman she remained in Portland.

Evelyn is survived by her daughters Joanne Taylor and her husband, Scott Zuckerman of Connecticut; Nancy Taylor and her husband Russell Keene of Gorham, her son, Geoffrey King and his wife Terry of Portland. She is also survived by the children of Herman E. King, Michelle McGowan of Colorado, Michel King of Limington, J. Hunter King of Turner and his wife Kathleen, Jane Sullivan and her husband Richard of Groveland, Mass.; her niece, Carol Sackos of Lawrence, Mass. with whom she had a very close relationship for 70 years. She leaves behind her eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her step-grandchildren Samantha King, Scott King, Sean McGowan and Matthew Sullivan.

The family would like to thank the staff at Harbor Chase in South Portland for the extra care, love and nurturing of Evelyn during her residence with them.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com. ﻿