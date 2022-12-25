FALMOUTH – “Jan” Bennett passed away on Dec. 19, 2022 at home surrounded by family after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Jan was born to Cal and Audrey Johnson in 1960 and grew up Cadillac, Mich., earning a B.A. from Northern Michigan University and an M.L.S. from Clarion University.

Jan moved to Maine with her husband Bill in 1987 where they raised three children in Falmouth. She was a lifelong advocate for children’s reading programs and a librarian at Falmouth Elementary School for many years. An active member of First Lutheran Church in Portland, she volunteered as a Sunday School teacher and served on numerous committees.

Despite having Parkinson’s for 12 years, Jan never allowed that diagnosis to define her. She enjoyed hiking, bargain hunting, boxing at Rock Steady in Cape Elizabeth, and furthering children’s literacy in any way she could, often anonymously.

Jan was preceded in death by her father P.T. Calvin Johnson; her sister, Renee Adamson, and her brother-in-law, John Adamson.

She is survived by her devoted husband Bill, with whom she enjoyed 39 years of marriage; her children Zachary, Sam, and Molly; her mother, Audrey Johnson; her brothers Craig Johnson of Tustin, Mich. and Jeff Johnson of McBain, Mich.; nephew and niece, Sean and Sara Adamson, among many others.

The family invites you to a time of visitation on Thursday Dec. 29 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. A funeral service will take place on Friday Dec. 30 at 10 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 132 Auburn St., Portland.

The Bennett family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care provided by Southern Maine Hospice.

You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

If desired, friends may make a memorial contribution to Reading is Fundamental at rif.org

