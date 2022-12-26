Tusk

9 p.m. Thursday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $18 to $35, 18-plus. auramaine.com

Thunder only happens when it’s raining, and you can only go see Fleetwood Mac tribute act Tusk if you buy tickets. The band plays shows all over the country, and the Portland one won’t break that chain. It’s also a lovely chance to honor the memory of Christine McVie. ‘Cause when the music starts and the lights go down, there will be several other souls around. Tusk will indeed woo you, and you’ll say that you love them.

Antibalas

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, $60 to $120 for single night and two-night tickets. baysidebowl.com

Choose one night or go big with both shows by Grammy-nominated Afrobeat band Antibalas. Reggae act Royal Hammer is there on Friday night and multi-genre rock act SeepeopleS kicks off the New Year’s Eve festivities. If you’re there on Saturday night and are at least 21 years old, champagne service is included with your ticket.

Ellis Paul

8 p.m. Sunday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 at the door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Ring in the new year with singer-songwriter and former Mainer Ellis Paul. His New Year’s Day shows are something of a tradition at One Longfellow Square, and this one promises to deliver an evening of poignant music. Paul’s bringing with him a first-rate band of Radoslav Lorković, Laurie MacAllister and Don Conoscenti. MacAllister will perform an opening set.

