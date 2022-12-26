SOCCER

Harry Kane returned to the Premier League and scored a goal to help Tottenham come back from a two-goal deficit in a 2-2 draw with Brentford on Monday in London.

Kane, who missed a penalty in the World Cup quarterfinal loss to France two weeks ago, scored in the 65th minute. He headed in a cross from Clement Lenglet for his Premier League record 10th goal for Tottenham on Boxing Day, a traditional day of playing in England on the day after Christmas.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg equalized six minutes later for Tottenham. Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney scored for Brentford.

• Wolverhampton Manager Julen Lopetegui marked his Premier League debut with a dramatic stoppage-time 2-1 win at Liverpool, England, which ramped up the pressure on Everton Coach Frank Lampard.

A match low on quality appeared to be drifting toward a draw that would have been little use to either struggling side only for substitute Rayan Ait-Nouri to score on the counterattack in the fifth minute of added time.

The Frenchman scored late in the midweek win in the English League Cup over fourth-tier Gillingham but his close-range finish to clinch Wolves’ first away win since their visit here in March could prove far more pivotal.

It secured only Wolves’ third league victory of the season but it succeeded in lifting his side off the bottom of the table and within just a point of 17th-place Everton.

Lampard’s side has now lost 6 of 8 and a lack of firepower – Yerry Mina’s seventh-minute goal was only its 12th in 16 league games – proved costly again as Daniel Podence scored a well-worked set-piece equalizer in the 22nd minute.

• Struggling Southampton only had itself to blame for a fourth straight defeat after a goalkeeping mistake and an own-goal helped south coast rival Brighton win 3-1 at St. Mary’s.

• Fulham won in London for only the second time in 29 attempts with a 3-0 victory over nine-man Crystal Palace.

Bobby Decordova-Reid put Fulham ahead after 31 minutes before Tyrick Mitchell was shown a straight red card three minutes later.

It got worse for the hosts after the interval. James Tomkins – making his first Premier League start for exactly a year – was sent off with a second yellow after 57 minutes.

Fulham captain Tim Ream, who started for the United States in the World Cup because of Chris Richards’ injury, doubled the lead in the 71st. It was Ream’s first Premier League goal. His three prior goals since joining Fulham in 2015 were in the League Championship.

Aleksandar Mitrovic headed in his 10th of the campaign 10 minutes from time.

• Newcastle showed its determination to be part of the title race as it provisionally moved second with a 3-0 win at Leicester.

The six-week break has not derailed what is turning out to be a memorable season under Eddie Howe. The Magpies blitzed to the three points at King Power Stadium after a sensational opening 32 minutes.

Chris Wood’s penalty and a sublime strike by Miguel Almiron put Newcastle 2-0 up after only seven minutes, with Joelinton adding a third just after the half-hour mark.

• Eddie Nketiah scored the final goal of the match on his first start for Arsenal, which completed a 3-1 comeback win over West Ham at London.

The hosts dominated possession in the first half but Said Benrahma’s spot kick for West Ham was the only goal at the break.

The Gunners regrouped and Bukayo Saka struck the equalizer eight minutes after the restart before Gabriel Martinelli fired Arsenal ahead.

Nketiah’s goal in the 69th ensured the Gunners secured all three points and equaled their longest-ever Premier League home winning streak with a 10th straight victory at the Emirates.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Sabres game at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday was postponed by the NHL because Buffalo International Airport remains closed due to a severe winter storm that has paralyzed the region.

A makeup date has yet to be determined.

A travel ban is in place in Buffalo, and the airport won’t open until at least Wednesday morning as a result of a storm that’s dumped close 50 inches of snow on the area since Friday. The Sabres were scheduled to travel to Columbus on Tuesday morning following the NHL’s mandatory Christmas break, which runs through Monday night.

