Falmouth has begun offering textile recycling in collaboration with recycling company Apparel Impact.

Residents may drop off unwanted textiles, including items that may be stained or unwearable, in the Apparel Impact collection bin at the Transfer Station.

Apparel Impact, based in New Hampshire, provides free recycling bins to towns and either donates the items to families in need or uses them for other purposes, such as for mattress filling.

